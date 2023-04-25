2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Schedule, prize purse, players and more

The 2023 Mexico Open will be held at Vidanta Vallarta from April 27 to 30. The event will begin with the first round on Thursday, April 27, and will conclude on Sunday with the fourth and final round.

Jon Rahm, the defending champion, will compete in the tournament. It is worth noting that the Mexico Open was added to the PGA Tour in 2022.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: TV Schedule

Here's the TV Schedule for the 2023 Mexico Open:

Thursday, April 27: Round 1

Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Network: Golf Channel

Friday, April 28: Round 2

Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Network: Golf Channel

Saturday, April 29: Round 3

Time: 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET

Network: Golf Channel

Time: 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET

Network: CBS

Sunday, April 30: Round 4

Time: 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET

Network: Golf Channel

Time: 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET

Network: CBS

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: prize money payouts

The 2023 Mexico Open has a purse of $7.7 million with the winner receiving a check of $1.3 million.

Here's the prize money payout for the Mexico Open:

1- $1,386,000

2- $839,300

3- $531,300

4- $377,300

5- $315,700

6- $279,125

7- $259,875

8- $240,625

9- $225,225

10- $209,825

11- $194,425

12- $179,025

13- $163,625

14- $148,225

15- $140,525

16- $132,825

17- $125,125

18- $117,425

19- $109,725

20- $102,025

21- $94,325

22- $86,625

23- $80,465

24- $74,305

25- $68,145

26- $61,985

27- $59,675

28- $57,365

29- $55,055

30- $52,745

31- $50,435

32- $48,125

33- $45,815

34- $43,890

35- $41,965

36- $40,040

37- $38,115

38- $36,575

39- $35,035

40- $33,495

41- $31,955

42- $30,415

43- $28,875

44- $27,335

45- $25,795

46- $24,255

47- $22,715

48- $21,483

49- $20,405

50- $19,789

51- $19,327

52- $18,865

53- $18,557

54- $18,249

55- $18,095

56- $17,941

57- $17,787

58- $17,633

59- $17,479

60- $17,325

61- $17,171

62- $17,017

63- $16,863

64- $16,709

65- $16,555

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Players

The 2023 Masters champion, Jon Rahm, will return to defend his title alongside Alex Noran, Ryan Armour, Akshay Bhatia, and many others.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms 2023 Masters Tournament winner Jon Rahm is in the field at next week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta to defend his title. Rahm will enter the week as the FedExCup leader and No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.



Field: 2023 Masters Tournament winner Jon Rahm is in the field at next week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta to defend his title. Rahm will enter the week as the FedExCup leader and No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.Field: https://t.co/erbgTM0fwz

The following is the complete field for the 2023 Mexico Open:

Jon Rahm

Alex Noren

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Ricky Barnes

Zach Bauchou

Akshay Bhatia

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

MJ Daffue

Brian Davis

Cristobal Del Solar

Zecheng Dou

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Derek Ernst

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Tony Finau

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Hojgaard

J.B. Holmes

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Jose Cristobal Islas

Stephan Jaeger

Steve Jurgensen

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Patton Kizzire

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Derek Lamely

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Roberto Lebrija

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

George McNeill

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Omar Morales

Grayson Murray

S.Y. Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Alvaro Ortiz

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Raul Pereda

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Kyle Reifers

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

José de Jesús Rodríguez

Kevin Roy

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Kevin Stadler

Kyle Stanley

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

José Toledo

Alejandro Tosti

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Sebastián Vázquez

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Boo Weekley

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Gary Woodland

Brandon WuDylan Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

