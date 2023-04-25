2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Schedule, prize purse, players and more

The 2023 Mexico Open will be held at Vidanta Vallarta from April 27 to 30. The event will begin with the first round on Thursday, April 27, and will conclude on Sunday with the fourth and final round.
Jon Rahm, the defending champion, will compete in the tournament. It is worth noting that the Mexico Open was added to the PGA Tour in 2022.
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: TV Schedule
Here's the TV Schedule for the 2023 Mexico Open:
Thursday, April 27: Round 1
- Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET
- Network: Golf Channel
Friday, April 28: Round 2
- Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET
- Network: Golf Channel
Saturday, April 29: Round 3
- Time: 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET
- Network: Golf Channel
- Time: 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET
- Network: CBS
Sunday, April 30: Round 4
- Time: 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET
- Network: Golf Channel
- Time: 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET
- Network: CBS
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: prize money payouts
The 2023 Mexico Open has a purse of $7.7 million with the winner receiving a check of $1.3 million.
Here's the prize money payout for the Mexico Open:
- 1- $1,386,000
- 2- $839,300
- 3- $531,300
- 4- $377,300
- 5- $315,700
- 6- $279,125
- 7- $259,875
- 8- $240,625
- 9- $225,225
- 10- $209,825
- 11- $194,425
- 12- $179,025
- 13- $163,625
- 14- $148,225
- 15- $140,525
- 16- $132,825
- 17- $125,125
- 18- $117,425
- 19- $109,725
- 20- $102,025
- 21- $94,325
- 22- $86,625
- 23- $80,465
- 24- $74,305
- 25- $68,145
- 26- $61,985
- 27- $59,675
- 28- $57,365
- 29- $55,055
- 30- $52,745
- 31- $50,435
- 32- $48,125
- 33- $45,815
- 34- $43,890
- 35- $41,965
- 36- $40,040
- 37- $38,115
- 38- $36,575
- 39- $35,035
- 40- $33,495
- 41- $31,955
- 42- $30,415
- 43- $28,875
- 44- $27,335
- 45- $25,795
- 46- $24,255
- 47- $22,715
- 48- $21,483
- 49- $20,405
- 50- $19,789
- 51- $19,327
- 52- $18,865
- 53- $18,557
- 54- $18,249
- 55- $18,095
- 56- $17,941
- 57- $17,787
- 58- $17,633
- 59- $17,479
- 60- $17,325
- 61- $17,171
- 62- $17,017
- 63- $16,863
- 64- $16,709
- 65- $16,555
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Players
The 2023 Masters champion, Jon Rahm, will return to defend his title alongside Alex Noran, Ryan Armour, Akshay Bhatia, and many others.
The following is the complete field for the 2023 Mexico Open:
- Jon Rahm
- Alex Noren
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Ricky Barnes
- Zach Bauchou
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- MJ Daffue
- Brian Davis
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Zecheng Dou
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Derek Ernst
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- Tony Finau
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- J.B. Holmes
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Jose Cristobal Islas
- Stephan Jaeger
- Steve Jurgensen
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Derek Lamely
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Roberto Lebrija
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- George McNeill
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Omar Morales
- Grayson Murray
- S.Y. Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Raul Pereda
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Kyle Reifers
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- Kevin Roy
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Kevin Stadler
- Kyle Stanley
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- José Toledo
- Alejandro Tosti
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Boo Weekley
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon WuDylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan