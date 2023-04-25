Create

Where is the 2023 Mexico Open held? All you need to know about the venue

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 25, 2023
2023 Mexico Open
2023 Mexico Open (Image via Koobit.com)

The 2023 Mexico Open will start with the first round on Thursday (April 27) and will run through Sunday (April 30) to wrap up with a finale.

The 2023 Mexico Open will be held in Vidanta Vallarta, Mexico, in a luxury vacation resort. The golf resort is known for its high-end amenities. It has two golf courses, The Nayar Course and the Vidanta Vallarta Course.

The Vidanta Vallarta golf course was designed by Greg Norman and awarded 'Renovation of the Year by Golf. inc magazine in 2022. The golf course is best known for hosting the PGA Tour's Mexico Open. The 18-hole par 73 golf course is 7,287 yards long and features six lakes and 55 bunkers.

2023 Masters Tournament winner Jon Rahm is in the field at next week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta to defend his title. Rahm will enter the week as the FedExCup leader and No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.Field: https://t.co/erbgTM0fwz

Jon Rahm won the Mexico Open in 2022 and will be returning to defend the title this year. He recently won the Masters, the second major of his career.

Mexico Open winners over the years

The following are the winners of the Mexico Open over the years:

2022: Jon Rahm

  • Runners-up: Tony Finau
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Brandon Wu

2021: Álvaro Ortiz

  • Runner up: Drew Nesbitt

2020: No tournament

2019: Drew Nesbitt

  • Runners up: Andreas Halvorsen, Gustavo Silva

2018: Austin Smotherman

  • Runner-up: Juan Pablo Hernández

2017: No tournament

2016: Sebastián Vázquez

  • Runner up: Augusto Núñez

2015: Justin Hueber

  • Runners-up: Brad Gehl, Maximiliano Godoy

2014: Óscar David Álvarez

  • Runner-up: Nelson Ledesma

2013: Ted Purdy

  • Runner up: David Vanegas

2012: Lee Williams

  • Runner up: Paul Haley II

2011: Erik Compton

  • Runner-up: Richard H. Lee

2010: Jamie Lovemark

  • Runner-up: B. J. Staten

2009: Troy Merritt

  • Runner-up: Adam Bland

2008: Jarrod Lyle

  • Runner-up: Matt Every

2007: No tournament

2006: Fabrizio Zanotti

  • Runner-up: Daniel de León

2005: Antonio Maldonado

  • Runner-up: Mickaël Dieu, Rafael Gómez

2004: Rafael Gómez

  • Runner-up: Eduardo Herrera

2003: Eduardo Herrera

  • Runner-up: Eduardo Argiró, Jeff Burns

2002: Pablo Fernández

  • Runner-up: David Howser

2001: No tournament

2000: Esteban Toledo

  • Runner-up: Robin Freeman

1999: Stewart Cink

  • Runner-up: Óscar Serna

1998: Eduardo Romero

  • Runner-up: Scott Simpson

1997: Frank Nobilo

1996: Stewart Cink

  • Runner-up: Bob Tway

1995: John Cook

  • Runner-up: Scott Verplank

1994: Chris Perry

  • Runner-up: Bob Tway

1993: Fred Funk

  • Runner-up: Donnie Hammond

1992: Tom Sieckmann

  • Runner-up: Steve Elkington

1991: Jay Haas

  • Runner-up: Ed Fiori

1990: Bob Lohr

  • Runner-p: Carlos Espinosa

1985–1989: No tournament

1984: Danny Mijovic

  • Runners-up: Tommy Armour III, Rick Cramer

1983: Tommy Armour III

1982: No tournament

1981: Ben Crenshaw

  • Runner-up: Raymond Floyd

1980: David Graham

  • Runner-up: Jerry Pate

1978–79: No tournament

1977: Billy Casper

  • Runner-up: Gay Brewer

1976: Ernesto Pérez Acosta

  • Runner-up: Victor Regalado

1975: Lee Trevino

  • Runners-up: Ernesto Pérez Acosta, Larry Ziegler

1974: Ed Byman

  • Runner-up: Lee Trevino

1973: Lee Trevino

  • Runner-up: Victor Regalado

1972: No tournament

1971: Ángel Gallardo

  • Runner-up: Billy Maxwell

1970: Ernesto Pérez Acosta

1967–69: No tournament

1966: Bob McCallister

  • Runner-up: Dudley Wysong

1965: Homero Blancas

  • Runner-up: Lee Trevino

1964: Art Wall Jr.

  • Runner-up:Roberto De Vicenzo

1963: Al Balding

  • Runners-up: Richard Crawford, Billy Maxwell

1962: Tony Lema

  • Runner-up: Jackson Bradley

1961: Tony Lema

  • Runner-up: Antonio Cerdá

1960: Howie Johnson

  • Runner-up: Billy Maxwell

1959: Ángel Miguel

  • Runner-up: Tommy Jacobs

1958: Antonio Cerdá

  • Runner-up: Roberto De Vicenzo

1957: Bob Rosburg

  • Runner-up: George Bayer

1956: Billy Maxwell

  • Runner-up: Roberto De Vicenzo

1955: Roberto De Vicenzo

  • Runner-up: Tony Holguin

1954: Johnny Palmer

  • Runner-up: Roberto De Vicenzo

1953: Roberto De Vicenzo

  • Runner-up: Cary Middlecoff

1952: Bobby Locke

  • Runner-up: Roberto De Vicenzo, Jimmy Demaret

1951: Roberto De Vicenzo

  • Runner-up: Al Besselink

1950: Tony Holguin

  • Runner-up: Antonio Pedroza, Juan Neri

1949: Tony Holguin

  • Runner-up: Jimmy Demaret, Sam Snead

1948: No tournament

1947: Al Espinosa

  • Runner-up: Carlos Belmont, Amado Martinez

1946: Al Espinosa

  • Runner-up: Felix Lopez

1945: Al Espinosa

  • Runner-up: Antonio Pedroza

1944: Al Espinosa

  • Runner-up: Percey Clifford

Edited by Yash Singh
