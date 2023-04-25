Where is the 2023 Mexico Open held? All you need to know about the venue

The 2023 Mexico Open will start with the first round on Thursday (April 27) and will run through Sunday (April 30) to wrap up with a finale.
The 2023 Mexico Open will be held in Vidanta Vallarta, Mexico, in a luxury vacation resort. The golf resort is known for its high-end amenities. It has two golf courses, The Nayar Course and the Vidanta Vallarta Course.
The Vidanta Vallarta golf course was designed by Greg Norman and awarded 'Renovation of the Year by Golf. inc magazine in 2022. The golf course is best known for hosting the PGA Tour's Mexico Open. The 18-hole par 73 golf course is 7,287 yards long and features six lakes and 55 bunkers.
Jon Rahm won the Mexico Open in 2022 and will be returning to defend the title this year. He recently won the Masters, the second major of his career.
Mexico Open winners over the years
The following are the winners of the Mexico Open over the years:
2022: Jon Rahm
- Runners-up: Tony Finau
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brandon Wu
2021: Álvaro Ortiz
- Runner up: Drew Nesbitt
2020: No tournament
2019: Drew Nesbitt
- Runners up: Andreas Halvorsen, Gustavo Silva
2018: Austin Smotherman
- Runner-up: Juan Pablo Hernández
2017: No tournament
2016: Sebastián Vázquez
- Runner up: Augusto Núñez
2015: Justin Hueber
- Runners-up: Brad Gehl, Maximiliano Godoy
2014: Óscar David Álvarez
- Runner-up: Nelson Ledesma
2013: Ted Purdy
- Runner up: David Vanegas
2012: Lee Williams
- Runner up: Paul Haley II
2011: Erik Compton
- Runner-up: Richard H. Lee
2010: Jamie Lovemark
- Runner-up: B. J. Staten
2009: Troy Merritt
- Runner-up: Adam Bland
2008: Jarrod Lyle
- Runner-up: Matt Every
2007: No tournament
2006: Fabrizio Zanotti
- Runner-up: Daniel de León
2005: Antonio Maldonado
- Runner-up: Mickaël Dieu, Rafael Gómez
2004: Rafael Gómez
- Runner-up: Eduardo Herrera
2003: Eduardo Herrera
- Runner-up: Eduardo Argiró, Jeff Burns
2002: Pablo Fernández
- Runner-up: David Howser
2001: No tournament
2000: Esteban Toledo
- Runner-up: Robin Freeman
1999: Stewart Cink
- Runner-up: Óscar Serna
1998: Eduardo Romero
- Runner-up: Scott Simpson
1997: Frank Nobilo
1996: Stewart Cink
- Runner-up: Bob Tway
1995: John Cook
- Runner-up: Scott Verplank
1994: Chris Perry
- Runner-up: Bob Tway
1993: Fred Funk
- Runner-up: Donnie Hammond
1992: Tom Sieckmann
- Runner-up: Steve Elkington
1991: Jay Haas
- Runner-up: Ed Fiori
1990: Bob Lohr
- Runner-p: Carlos Espinosa
1985–1989: No tournament
1984: Danny Mijovic
- Runners-up: Tommy Armour III, Rick Cramer
1983: Tommy Armour III
1982: No tournament
1981: Ben Crenshaw
- Runner-up: Raymond Floyd
1980: David Graham
- Runner-up: Jerry Pate
1978–79: No tournament
1977: Billy Casper
- Runner-up: Gay Brewer
1976: Ernesto Pérez Acosta
- Runner-up: Victor Regalado
1975: Lee Trevino
- Runners-up: Ernesto Pérez Acosta, Larry Ziegler
1974: Ed Byman
- Runner-up: Lee Trevino
1973: Lee Trevino
- Runner-up: Victor Regalado
1972: No tournament
1971: Ángel Gallardo
- Runner-up: Billy Maxwell
1970: Ernesto Pérez Acosta
1967–69: No tournament
1966: Bob McCallister
- Runner-up: Dudley Wysong
1965: Homero Blancas
- Runner-up: Lee Trevino
1964: Art Wall Jr.
- Runner-up:Roberto De Vicenzo
1963: Al Balding
- Runners-up: Richard Crawford, Billy Maxwell
1962: Tony Lema
- Runner-up: Jackson Bradley
1961: Tony Lema
- Runner-up: Antonio Cerdá
1960: Howie Johnson
- Runner-up: Billy Maxwell
1959: Ángel Miguel
- Runner-up: Tommy Jacobs
1958: Antonio Cerdá
- Runner-up: Roberto De Vicenzo
1957: Bob Rosburg
- Runner-up: George Bayer
1956: Billy Maxwell
- Runner-up: Roberto De Vicenzo
1955: Roberto De Vicenzo
- Runner-up: Tony Holguin
1954: Johnny Palmer
- Runner-up: Roberto De Vicenzo
1953: Roberto De Vicenzo
- Runner-up: Cary Middlecoff
1952: Bobby Locke
- Runner-up: Roberto De Vicenzo, Jimmy Demaret
1951: Roberto De Vicenzo
- Runner-up: Al Besselink
1950: Tony Holguin
- Runner-up: Antonio Pedroza, Juan Neri
1949: Tony Holguin
- Runner-up: Jimmy Demaret, Sam Snead
1948: No tournament
1947: Al Espinosa
- Runner-up: Carlos Belmont, Amado Martinez
1946: Al Espinosa
- Runner-up: Felix Lopez
1945: Al Espinosa
- Runner-up: Antonio Pedroza
1944: Al Espinosa
- Runner-up: Percey Clifford