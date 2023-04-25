Where is the 2023 Mexico Open held? All you need to know about the venue

The 2023 Mexico Open will start with the first round on Thursday (April 27) and will run through Sunday (April 30) to wrap up with a finale.

The 2023 Mexico Open will be held in Vidanta Vallarta, Mexico, in a luxury vacation resort. The golf resort is known for its high-end amenities. It has two golf courses, The Nayar Course and the Vidanta Vallarta Course.

The Vidanta Vallarta golf course was designed by Greg Norman and awarded 'Renovation of the Year by Golf. inc magazine in 2022. The golf course is best known for hosting the PGA Tour's Mexico Open. The 18-hole par 73 golf course is 7,287 yards long and features six lakes and 55 bunkers.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms 2023 Masters Tournament winner Jon Rahm is in the field at next week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta to defend his title. Rahm will enter the week as the FedExCup leader and No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.



Jon Rahm won the Mexico Open in 2022 and will be returning to defend the title this year. He recently won the Masters, the second major of his career.

Mexico Open winners over the years

The following are the winners of the Mexico Open over the years:

2022: Jon Rahm

Runners-up: Tony Finau

Kurt Kitayama

Brandon Wu

2021: Álvaro Ortiz

Runner up: Drew Nesbitt

2020: No tournament

2019: Drew Nesbitt

Runners up: Andreas Halvorsen, Gustavo Silva

2018: Austin Smotherman

Runner-up: Juan Pablo Hernández

2017: No tournament

2016: Sebastián Vázquez

Runner up: Augusto Núñez

2015: Justin Hueber

Runners-up: Brad Gehl, Maximiliano Godoy

2014: Óscar David Álvarez

Runner-up: Nelson Ledesma

2013: Ted Purdy

Runner up: David Vanegas

2012: Lee Williams

Runner up: Paul Haley II

2011: Erik Compton

Runner-up: Richard H. Lee

2010: Jamie Lovemark

Runner-up: B. J. Staten

2009: Troy Merritt

Runner-up: Adam Bland

2008: Jarrod Lyle

Runner-up: Matt Every

2007: No tournament

2006: Fabrizio Zanotti

Runner-up: Daniel de León

2005: Antonio Maldonado

Runner-up: Mickaël Dieu, Rafael Gómez

2004: Rafael Gómez

Runner-up: Eduardo Herrera

2003: Eduardo Herrera

Runner-up: Eduardo Argiró, Jeff Burns

2002: Pablo Fernández

Runner-up: David Howser

2001: No tournament

2000: Esteban Toledo

Runner-up: Robin Freeman

1999: Stewart Cink

Runner-up: Óscar Serna

1998: Eduardo Romero

Runner-up: Scott Simpson

1997: Frank Nobilo

1996: Stewart Cink

Runner-up: Bob Tway

1995: John Cook

Runner-up: Scott Verplank

1994: Chris Perry

Runner-up: Bob Tway

1993: Fred Funk

Runner-up: Donnie Hammond

1992: Tom Sieckmann

Runner-up: Steve Elkington

1991: Jay Haas

Runner-up: Ed Fiori

1990: Bob Lohr

Runner-p: Carlos Espinosa

1985–1989: No tournament

1984: Danny Mijovic

Runners-up: Tommy Armour III, Rick Cramer

1983: Tommy Armour III

1982: No tournament

1981: Ben Crenshaw

Runner-up: Raymond Floyd

1980: David Graham

Runner-up: Jerry Pate

1978–79: No tournament

1977: Billy Casper

Runner-up: Gay Brewer

1976: Ernesto Pérez Acosta

Runner-up: Victor Regalado

1975: Lee Trevino

Runners-up: Ernesto Pérez Acosta, Larry Ziegler

1974: Ed Byman

Runner-up: Lee Trevino

1973: Lee Trevino

Runner-up: Victor Regalado

1972: No tournament

1971: Ángel Gallardo

Runner-up: Billy Maxwell

1970: Ernesto Pérez Acosta

1967–69: No tournament

1966: Bob McCallister

Runner-up: Dudley Wysong

1965: Homero Blancas

Runner-up: Lee Trevino

1964: Art Wall Jr.

Runner-up:Roberto De Vicenzo

1963: Al Balding

Runners-up: Richard Crawford, Billy Maxwell

1962: Tony Lema

Runner-up: Jackson Bradley

1961: Tony Lema

Runner-up: Antonio Cerdá

1960: Howie Johnson

Runner-up: Billy Maxwell

1959: Ángel Miguel

Runner-up: Tommy Jacobs

1958: Antonio Cerdá

Runner-up: Roberto De Vicenzo

1957: Bob Rosburg

Runner-up: George Bayer

1956: Billy Maxwell

Runner-up: Roberto De Vicenzo

1955: Roberto De Vicenzo

Runner-up: Tony Holguin

1954: Johnny Palmer

Runner-up: Roberto De Vicenzo

1953: Roberto De Vicenzo

Runner-up: Cary Middlecoff

1952: Bobby Locke

Runner-up: Roberto De Vicenzo, Jimmy Demaret

1951: Roberto De Vicenzo

Runner-up: Al Besselink

1950: Tony Holguin

Runner-up: Antonio Pedroza, Juan Neri

1949: Tony Holguin

Runner-up: Jimmy Demaret, Sam Snead

1948: No tournament

1947: Al Espinosa

Runner-up: Carlos Belmont, Amado Martinez

1946: Al Espinosa

Runner-up: Felix Lopez

1945: Al Espinosa

Runner-up: Antonio Pedroza

1944: Al Espinosa

Runner-up: Percey Clifford

