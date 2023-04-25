PGA Tour 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Full field and rankings explored

After a successful Zurich Classic outing, the PGA Tour now heads to Vallarta, Mexico, for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The event, set to be held from April 27 to 30, will be headlined by the 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm.

The Mexico Open is set to have a 144-player field. The 28th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season will see golfers compete against each other for the $7.7 million prize purse on offer. Apart from the prize money, the tournament will also offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms 2023 Masters Tournament winner Jon Rahm is in the field at next week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta to defend his title. Rahm will enter the week as the FedExCup leader and No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.



Field: 2023 Masters Tournament winner Jon Rahm is in the field at next week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta to defend his title. Rahm will enter the week as the FedExCup leader and No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.Field: https://t.co/erbgTM0fwz

The Mexico Open at Vidanta field will have only two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. Headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm and Alex Noren, the event will miss many big names, including Zurich Classic winners Nick Hardy and Davis Riley.

Golfers like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas have opted out of the event to play the Wells Fargo Championship the week after.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Monday field update for Mexico Open at Vidanta:



Nick Hardy (out) - Ted Potter, Jr. (in)



Davis Riley (out) - Richard S. Johnson (in)



Ryan Brehm (out) - Tommy Gainey (in) Monday field update for Mexico Open at Vidanta:Nick Hardy (out) - Ted Potter, Jr. (in)Davis Riley (out) - Richard S. Johnson (in)Ryan Brehm (out) - Tommy Gainey (in)

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

Top 50 players in 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field:

1 - Jon Rahm

49 - Alex Noren

Here is the full field for the Mexico Open at Vidanta:

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Ricky Barnes

Zach Bauchou

Akshay Bhatia

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

MJ Daffue

Brian Davis

Cristobal Del Solar

Zecheng Dou

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Derek Ernst

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Tony Finau

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Hojgaard

J.B. Holmes

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Jose Cristobal Islas

Stephan Jaeger

Steve Jurgensen

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Patton Kizzire

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Derek Lamely

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Roberto Lebrija

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

George McNeill

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Omar Morales

Grayson Murray

S.Y. Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Alvaro Ortiz

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Raul Pereda

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Kyle Reifers

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

José de Jesús Rodríguez

Kevin Roy

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Kevin Stadler

Kyle Stanley

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

José Toledo

Alejandro Tosti

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Sebastián Vázquez

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Boo Weekley

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

More details on the Mexico Open, including tee times and TV schedule, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes