PGA Tour 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Full field and rankings explored

After a successful Zurich Classic outing, the PGA Tour now heads to Vallarta, Mexico, for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The event, set to be held from April 27 to 30, will be headlined by the 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm.
The Mexico Open is set to have a 144-player field. The 28th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season will see golfers compete against each other for the $7.7 million prize purse on offer. Apart from the prize money, the tournament will also offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta field will have only two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. Headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm and Alex Noren, the event will miss many big names, including Zurich Classic winners Nick Hardy and Davis Riley.
Golfers like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas have opted out of the event to play the Wells Fargo Championship the week after.
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field
Top 50 players in 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field:
- 1 - Jon Rahm
- 49 - Alex Noren
Here is the full field for the Mexico Open at Vidanta:
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Ricky Barnes
- Zach Bauchou
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- MJ Daffue
- Brian Davis
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Zecheng Dou
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Derek Ernst
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- Tony Finau
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- J.B. Holmes
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Jose Cristobal Islas
- Stephan Jaeger
- Steve Jurgensen
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Derek Lamely
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Roberto Lebrija
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- George McNeill
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Omar Morales
- Grayson Murray
- S.Y. Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Raul Pereda
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Kyle Reifers
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- Kevin Roy
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Kevin Stadler
- Kyle Stanley
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- José Toledo
- Alejandro Tosti
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Boo Weekley
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
More details on the Mexico Open, including tee times and TV schedule, will be updated soon.