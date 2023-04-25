Is Jon Rahm favorite to win the Mexico Open at Vidanta? Top odds and bets explored

After the Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour arrives in Mexico this week for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The event, set to get underway on Thursday, April 27, will see golfers compete against each other for the $7.7 million prize purse on offer.
The Mexico Open’s 144-player field will be headlined by Masters winner and defending champion Jon Rahm. Unsurprisingly, the Spaniard is also the favorite to win the event. World No. 16 Tony Finau and No. 25 Alex Noren are the only other contenders in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds
According to experts, Jon Rahm is most likely to defend his title. The four-time winner this season comes into the event with +240 odds. Having had a week to reflect on his Masters performance after posting a T15 finish at the RBC Heritage, the defending champion is expected to be sharp.
Five-time PGA Tour champion Tony Finau will be Rahm’s only big threat. Coming into the competition with +850 odds, the American golfer will be looking to turn his season around. Wyndham Clark (+2100), and Gary Woodland (+3200) are other big names to watch out for.
It is pertinent to note that golfers including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Zurich Classic winners Nick Hardy and Davis Riley have all opted out of the Mexico Open as it comes just a week ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship the week after.
Here are the odds of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta (as per SportsLine):
- Jon Rahm +290
- Tony Finau +850
- Wyndham Clark +2100
- Gary Woodland +3200
- Nicolai Hojgaard +3400
- Maverick Mcnealy +3400
- Patrick Rodgers +3600
- Alex Noren +3700
- Taylor Pendrith +4100
- Byeong Hun An +4800
- Emiliano Grillo +5000
- Beau Hossler +5000
- Stephan Jaeger +5500
- Aaron Rai +5500
- Ben Martin +5500
- Andrew Putnam +5500
- Alex Smalley +5500
- S.H. Kim +6500
- Robby Shelton +6500
- Brandon Wu +6500
- Garrick Higgo +6500
- Will Gordon +7000
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Mark Hubbard +7500
- Luke List +8500
- Lee Hodges +8500
- Joseph Bramlett +9000
- Lanto Griffin +9000
- Patton Kizzire +9000
- David Lipsky +9000
- Francesco Molinari +9000
- Chez Reavie +9000
- MJ Daffue +9000
- Dylan Wu +9000
- Nate Lashley +10000
- Cameron Champ +10000
- Eric Cole +10000
- Harry Hall +10000
- Kevin Streelman +11000
- Ryan Gerard +11000
- Akshay Bhatia +11000
- Michael Kim +12000
- Vincent Norrman +12000
- Peter Malnati +12000
- Erik Van Rooyen +13000
- Harry Higgs +13000
- Austin Eckroat +13000
- Andrew Novak +13000
- Scott Piercy +15000
- Jimmy Walker +15000
- Charley Hoffman +15000
- Kevin Chappell +15000
- Greyson Sigg +15000
- Adam Long +15000
- Lucas Glover +16000
- Sean O'Hair +16000
- Matthias Schmid +16000
- Matthias Schwab +16000
- Dylan Frittelli +16000
- Doug Ghim +18000
- Augusto Nunez +18000
- Aaron Baddeley +18000
- Ben Taylor +18000
- Henrik Norlander +18000
- Kevin Tway +21000
- Carl Yuan +21000
- Brent Grant +22000
More details on the Mexico Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.