Is Jon Rahm favorite to win the Mexico Open at Vidanta? Top odds and bets explored

After the Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour arrives in Mexico this week for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The event, set to get underway on Thursday, April 27, will see golfers compete against each other for the $7.7 million prize purse on offer.

The Mexico Open’s 144-player field will be headlined by Masters winner and defending champion Jon Rahm. Unsurprisingly, the Spaniard is also the favorite to win the event. World No. 16 Tony Finau and No. 25 Alex Noren are the only other contenders in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Monday field update for Mexico Open at Vidanta:



Nick Hardy (out) - Ted Potter, Jr. (in)



Davis Riley (out) - Richard S. Johnson (in)



Ryan Brehm (out) - Tommy Gainey (in)

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds

According to experts, Jon Rahm is most likely to defend his title. The four-time winner this season comes into the event with +240 odds. Having had a week to reflect on his Masters performance after posting a T15 finish at the RBC Heritage, the defending champion is expected to be sharp.

Five-time PGA Tour champion Tony Finau will be Rahm’s only big threat. Coming into the competition with +850 odds, the American golfer will be looking to turn his season around. Wyndham Clark (+2100), and Gary Woodland (+3200) are other big names to watch out for.

It is pertinent to note that golfers including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Zurich Classic winners Nick Hardy and Davis Riley have all opted out of the Mexico Open as it comes just a week ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship the week after.

Here are the odds of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta (as per SportsLine):

Jon Rahm +290

Tony Finau +850

Wyndham Clark +2100

Gary Woodland +3200

Nicolai Hojgaard +3400

Maverick Mcnealy +3400

Patrick Rodgers +3600

Alex Noren +3700

Taylor Pendrith +4100

Byeong Hun An +4800

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Ben Martin +5500

Andrew Putnam +5500

Alex Smalley +5500

S.H. Kim +6500

Robby Shelton +6500

Brandon Wu +6500

Garrick Higgo +6500

Will Gordon +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Mark Hubbard +7500

Luke List +8500

Lee Hodges +8500

Joseph Bramlett +9000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Patton Kizzire +9000

David Lipsky +9000

Francesco Molinari +9000

Chez Reavie +9000

MJ Daffue +9000

Dylan Wu +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Kevin Streelman +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Michael Kim +12000

Vincent Norrman +12000

Peter Malnati +12000

Erik Van Rooyen +13000

Harry Higgs +13000

Austin Eckroat +13000

Andrew Novak +13000

Scott Piercy +15000

Jimmy Walker +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Adam Long +15000

Lucas Glover +16000

Sean O'Hair +16000

Matthias Schmid +16000

Matthias Schwab +16000

Dylan Frittelli +16000

Doug Ghim +18000

Augusto Nunez +18000

Aaron Baddeley +18000

Ben Taylor +18000

Henrik Norlander +18000

Kevin Tway +21000

Carl Yuan +21000

Brent Grant +22000

More details on the Mexico Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.

