2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Day 3 highlights and leaderboard explored

Tony Finau maintained his lead after the third round of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The American finished two strokes ahead of Jon Rahm and Akshay Bhatia with a score of under 19. Finau added a round of -6 to his score after the third round.

Rahm, on the other hand, wowed the crowd in the third round of the Mexico Open with a rousing performance. He scored 10 birdies to move up 10 spots and finished second after Finau. Rahm finished 12th after the second round and second on Saturday.

Tony Finau gained the tournament lead after the second round and was able to extend it to the third round. He will start the final round on Sunday at 12:47 pm ET, alongside Akshay Bhatia and Jon Rahm on the first hole.

Finau shot 65 in the first round, which supposedly improved to 64 on Friday, then 65 again in the third round to take the lead. Brandon Wu was fourth overall, followed by Will Gordon and Austin Smootherman.

It is important to note that the Mexico Open at Vidanta Field features three golfers who are in the top 50 in the world rankings. However, only two of them are playing while Alex Noren missed the cut on Friday. The tournament will have its final round on Sunday, April 30.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Day 3 leaderboard explored

1: Tony Finau: -19

T2: Akshay Bhatia: -17

T2: Jon Rahm: -17

4: Brandon Wu: -16

5: Will Gordon: -13

6: Austin Smotherman: -12

T7: Eric Cole: -11

T7: Erik van: -11

T7: Andrew Putnam: -11

T10: Cameron Champ: -10

T10: Ben Taylor: -10

T10: Emiliano Grillo: -10

T10: Carson Young: -10

T14: Michael Kim: -9

T14. Kevin Roy: -9

T17. Raul Pereda: -8

T17. Dylan Wu: -8

T17. Kevin Chappell: -8

T17. Beau Hossler: -8

T17. Joseph Bramlett: -8

T17. Vincent Norrman: -8

T23. Gary Woodland: -7

T23.Stephan Jaeger: -7

T23. Scott Piercy: -7

T23.Charley Hoffman: -7

T23. Francesco Molinari: -7

T23. Harry Hall: -7

T23. Seong-Hyeon Kim: -7

T30. Patrick Rodgers: -6

T30. Ryan Moore: -6

T30. Greyson Sigg: -6

T30. Alejandro Tosti: -6

T30. Trevor Werbylo: -6

T30. Nate Lashley: -6

T30. Sebastian Vazquez: -6

T30. Ben Martin: 6

T30. James Hahn: -6

T30. Derek Ernst: -6

T30 . Taylor Pendrith: -6

T30. Austin Cook: -6

T30. Mark Hubbard: -6

T30. Andrew Novak: -6

T30 Geoff Ogilvy: -6

T30 Aaron Baddeley: -6

T46 Satoshi Kodairax: -5

T46 Nicolai Hoejgaard: -5

T46 Adam Long: -5

T46 Seung-Yul Noh: -5

T50 Cody Gribble: -4

T50 Brice Garnett: -4

T50 Ryan Gerard: -4

T50 Richy Werenski: -4

T50. Trevor Cone: -4

T50. Wyndham Clark: -4

T56. Chez Reavie: -3

T56. Jonas Blixt: -3

T56. Michael Gligic: -3

T56. Jonathan Byrd: -3

T56. Zecheng Dou: -3

T61. David Lipsky: -2

T61. Carl Yuan: -2

T61. Austin Eckroat: -2

T61. Cameron Percy: -2

T61. Estanislao Goya: -2

T66. Byeong-Hun An: -1

T66. Nicolas Echavarria: -1

T68 . Augusto Nunez: E

T68. Bill Haas: E

T68. Derek Lamely: E

T71. Lanto Griffin: +1

T71. Maverick McNealy: +1

73. Lee Hodges +6

