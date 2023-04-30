2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Sunday tee times and TV schedule explored

The fourth and final round of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta will take place on Sunday, April 30. The tournament will begin at 10:35 am ET, with Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, and Greyson Sigg taking the first shot, followed by Alejandro Tosti, Trevor Werbylo, and Ryan Moore on the 10th hole.
Tony Finau held his two-stroke lead after the third round. Jon Rahm and Akshay Bhatia tied for second place. The trio will begin their game on the first hole at 12:47 pm ET on Sunday.
Jon Rahm finished the competition in second place after a bogey-free round of ten birdies. The defending champion traveled to Mexico to win his second Vidanta title.
Akshay Bhatia also had an amazing second round, making eight birdies, an ace, and two bogeys to finish at 63 and level for second place with Rahm.
Tony Finau also performed well on Saturday. He began the round with a birdie on the first hole and went on to make five more. He did, however, make a bogey on the 17th hole, finishing with a total score of 65.
Finau leads Jon Rahm and Akshay Bhatia by two shots heading into the fourth round.
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Sunday tee times
1st Tee
- 10:35 am: Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg
- 10:46 am: James Hahn, Derek Ernst, Austin Cook
- 10:57 am: Mark Hubbard, Geoff Ogilvy, Andrew Novak
- 11:08 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Gary Woodland, Aaron Baddeley
- 11:19 am: Francesco Molinari, Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy
- 11:30 am: Raul Pereda, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall
- 11:41 am: Kevin Chappell, Dylan Wu, Beau Hossler
- 11:52 am: Jimmy Walker, Vincent Norman, Joseph Bramlett
- 12:03 pm: Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy, Michael Kim
- 12:14 pm: Carson Young, Ben Taylor, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:25 pm: Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen
- 12:36 pm: Brandon Wu, Will Gordon, Austin Smotherman
- 12:47 pm: Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Akshay Bhatia
10th tee
- 10:35 am: Alejandro Tosti, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Moore
- 10:46 am: Taylor Pendrith, Ben Martin, Sebastian Vazquez
- 10:57 am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Long, Satoshi Kodaira
- 11:08 am: S.Y. Noh, Cody Gribble, Brice Garnett
- 11:19 am: Richy Werenski, Ryan Gerard, Trevor Cone
- 11:30 am: Wyndham Clark, Jonas Blixt, Chez Reavie
- 11:41 am: Zecheng Dou, Michael Gligic, Jonathan Byrd
- 11:52 am: Carl Yuan, David Lipsky, Austin Eckroat
- 12:03 pm: Tano Goya, Cameron Percy, Byeong Hun An
- 12:14 pm: Nico Echavarria, Augusto Nunez, Bill Haas
- 12:25 pm: Derek Lamely, Lanto Griffin
- 12:36 pm: Maverick McNealy, Lee Hodges
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: TV Schedule
The fourth round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta will be televised on the Golf Channel and CBS Network. The live stream will be available on CBS from 3 pm ET to 6 pm ET. The tournament is also available on the radio.
Here's the full TV Schedule for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta:
Round starts
- Time: 8:30 am
PGA Tour Live
- Time: 8:30 am - 6 pm
- Channel-- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage
- Time: 1-3 pm
- Channel: Golf Channel
Live TV coverage
- Time: 3-6 pm
- Channel: CBS
Live simulcast
- Time: 3-6 pm
- Channel: CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App