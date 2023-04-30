2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Sunday tee times and TV schedule explored

The fourth and final round of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta will take place on Sunday, April 30. The tournament will begin at 10:35 am ET, with Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, and Greyson Sigg taking the first shot, followed by Alejandro Tosti, Trevor Werbylo, and Ryan Moore on the 10th hole.

Tony Finau held his two-stroke lead after the third round. Jon Rahm and Akshay Bhatia tied for second place. The trio will begin their game on the first hole at 12:47 pm ET on Sunday.

Jon Rahm finished the competition in second place after a bogey-free round of ten birdies. The defending champion traveled to Mexico to win his second Vidanta title.

Akshay Bhatia also had an amazing second round, making eight birdies, an ace, and two bogeys to finish at 63 and level for second place with Rahm.

Tony Finau also performed well on Saturday. He began the round with a birdie on the first hole and went on to make five more. He did, however, make a bogey on the 17th hole, finishing with a total score of 65.

Finau leads Jon Rahm and Akshay Bhatia by two shots heading into the fourth round.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Sunday tee times

1st Tee

10:35 am: Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg

10:46 am: James Hahn, Derek Ernst, Austin Cook

10:57 am: Mark Hubbard, Geoff Ogilvy, Andrew Novak

11:08 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Gary Woodland, Aaron Baddeley

11:19 am: Francesco Molinari, Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy

11:30 am: Raul Pereda, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall

11:41 am: Kevin Chappell, Dylan Wu, Beau Hossler

11:52 am: Jimmy Walker, Vincent Norman, Joseph Bramlett

12:03 pm: Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy, Michael Kim

12:14 pm: Carson Young, Ben Taylor, Emiliano Grillo

12:25 pm: Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

12:36 pm: Brandon Wu, Will Gordon, Austin Smotherman

12:47 pm: Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Akshay Bhatia

10th tee

10:35 am: Alejandro Tosti, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Moore

10:46 am: Taylor Pendrith, Ben Martin, Sebastian Vazquez

10:57 am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Long, Satoshi Kodaira

11:08 am: S.Y. Noh, Cody Gribble, Brice Garnett

11:19 am: Richy Werenski, Ryan Gerard, Trevor Cone

11:30 am: Wyndham Clark, Jonas Blixt, Chez Reavie

11:41 am: Zecheng Dou, Michael Gligic, Jonathan Byrd

11:52 am: Carl Yuan, David Lipsky, Austin Eckroat

12:03 pm: Tano Goya, Cameron Percy, Byeong Hun An

12:14 pm: Nico Echavarria, Augusto Nunez, Bill Haas

12:25 pm: Derek Lamely, Lanto Griffin

12:36 pm: Maverick McNealy, Lee Hodges

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: TV Schedule

The fourth round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta will be televised on the Golf Channel and CBS Network. The live stream will be available on CBS from 3 pm ET to 6 pm ET. The tournament is also available on the radio.

Here's the full TV Schedule for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta:

Round starts

Time: 8:30 am

PGA Tour Live

Time: 8:30 am - 6 pm

Channel-- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage

Time: 1-3 pm

Channel: Golf Channel

Live TV coverage

Time: 3-6 pm

Channel: CBS

Live simulcast

Time: 3-6 pm

Channel: CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

