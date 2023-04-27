Top 5 Contenders to watch at Mexico Open at Vidanta

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is one of the most highly-anticipated events in the world of professional golf, drawing in some of the top talent from around the globe. The Mexico Open at Vidanta, featuring 144 professional players competing for $7.7 million USD in prize money and 500 FedEx Cup points, will be held from April 27 to 30 at Vidanta Golf Course in Puerto Vallarta. It is undoubtedly one of the most important tournaments on the PGA Tour. In addition to the best golf, you will find new ways to enjoy the sport, culture, and cuisine of Mexico.

There are a number of contenders to keep an eye on this year, including the experience of Jon Rahm, the long drives of Tony Finau, the aggressive play of Wyndham Clark, the consistency of Patrick Rodgers, and the steady play of Ben Martin. Let's take a closer look at each of these players and what they bring to the table.

5 Golfers to watch at Mexico Open at Vidanta

5) Ben Martin

Ben Martin (Image via Getty)

Ben Martin is a golfer who has flown somewhat under the radar in recent years, but he is certainly capable of making a big impact at this year's Mexico Open. The American golfer is known for his steady play and his excellent short game, and he has shown that he can compete with the best when he is on top of his game. Martin is yet to win a major event on tour, but he has the potential to do so in the near future.

4) Patrick Rodgers

Patrick Rodgers (Image via Getty)

Patrick Rodgers is another golfer who has been in excellent form recently and will be looking to continue his good run of form in Mexico. The American golfer is known for his consistency and his excellent putting ability, and he has shown that he can handle pressure situations with ease. Rodgers is yet to win a major event on tour, but he has the talent and work ethic to make it happen.

3) Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image via Getty)

Wyndham Clark may not have the same level of experience as some of the other contenders in this year's Mexico Open, but he has the talent and the drive to make a real impact. The American golfer is known for his aggressive approach to the game, and he has the ability to make birdies in bunches when he is playing well. Clark is yet to win a major event on tour, but he has shown that he has what it takes to compete with the best.

2) Tony Finau

Tony Finau (Image via Getty)

Tony Finau is another golfer who has been in excellent form recently, and he is sure to be a major contender in this year's Mexico Open. The American golfer is known for his long drives and his impressive accuracy, and he has shown that he can perform under pressure in some of the biggest events on tour. Finau is currently ranked 10th in the world, and he has the potential to climb even higher with a strong showing in Mexico Open.

1) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Image via Getty)

Jon Rahm is one of the most talented golfers on the planet, and he has the skills and experience to take home the top prize at the Mexico Open. The Spanish golfer is currently ranked No. 1 in the world and has won a number of high-profile events in recent years, including the U.S. Open in 2021. Rahm is known for his incredible ball-striking ability and is one of the most consistent players on tour.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta promises to be a thrilling event, and these top 5 contenders are sure to be in the mix for the top prize. Any one of these golfers could emerge as the winner of this year's tournament.

Poll : 0 votes