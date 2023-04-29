Did Jon Rahm make the cut at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Leaderboard explored

Jon Rahm, the world's current No. 1 golfer, made the cut at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. After the second round, the Spaniard was tied for 12th place with Tano Goya, Michael Kim, Raul Pereda, Trevor Werbylo, Beau Hossler, and Taylor Pendrith.

Jon Rahm shot a second-round 68 to move up to 12th place on the leaderboard. He began the game with a bogey on the 11th hole but swiftly recovered with a birdie on the 14th.

Rahm finished the first round with six birdies and two bogeys for a 67. He got off to an incredible start on Friday with an eagle on the sixth hole. He did, however, make a double bogey on the ninth hole.

The new Masters champion struggled on the opening nine holes of the second round, but with four birdies in the second half of the round, he finished with a 68. Rahm will begin the third round six strokes behind second-round leader Tony Finau.

Finau leads the 2023 Mexico Open leaderboard with a scoring deficit of 12. Erik Van Rooyen settled into the second position alongside Brandon Wu. Akshay Bhatia secured the fourth position in a five-way tie alongside Andrew Putnam, Will Gordon, Eric Cole, and Austin Smotherman.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Leaderboard explored

1. Tony Finau: -13

T2. Erik Van Rooyen: -12

T2. Brandon Wu: -12

T4. Andrew Putnam: -9

T4. Will Gordon: -9

T4. Eric Cole: -9

T4. Austin Smotherman: -9

T4. Akshay Bhatia: -9

T9. Jimmy Walker: -8

T9. Cameron Champ: -8

T9. Ben Martin: -8

T12. Tano Gaya: -7

T12. Michael Kim: -7

T12. Jon Rahm: -7

T12. Taylor Pendrith: -7

T12. Beau Hossler: -7

T12. Trevor Werbylo: -7

T12. Raul Pereda: -7

T19. Greyson Sigg: -6

T19. Chez Reavie: -6

T19. Alejandro Tosti: -6

T19. Stephen Jaegar: -6

T19. Emiliano Grillo: -6

T19. Austin Cook: -6

T25. Lanto Griffin: -5

T25. Brice Garnett: -5

T25. Scott Piercy: -5

T25. Carl Yuvan: -5

T25. Derek Ernst: -5

T25. Cody Gribble: -5

T25. Ben Taylor: -5

T32. Joseph Bramlett: -4

T32. Adam Long: -4

T32. Geoff Ogilvy: -4

T32. Francesco Molinari: -4

T32. Charley Hoffman: -4

T32. Aaron Baddeley: -4

T32. Nicolai Hojgaard: -4

T32. Jonas Blixit: -4

T32. S.H.Kim: -4

T32. Mark Hubbard: -4

T32. Harry Hall: -4

T32. Carson Young: -4

T32. Vincent Norrman: -4

T45. Byeong Hun An: -3

T45. Andrew Novak: -3

T45. James Hahn: -3

T45. Nico Echavarria: -3

T45. David Lipsky: -3

T45. Satoshi Kodaira: -3

T45. Kevin Chappell: -3

T45. S.Y.Noh: -3

T45. Austin Eckroat: -3

T45. Augusto Nunez: -3

T45. Richy Werenski: -3

T45. Nate Lashley: -3

T45. Patrick Rodgers: -3

T45. Ryan Gerard: -4

T45. Dylan Wu: -3

T46. Kevin Roy: -3

T45. Zecheng Dou: -3

T62. Bill Haas: -2

T62. Ryan Moore: -2

T62. Lee Hodges: -2

T62. Maverick McNealy: -2

T62. Michael Gligic: -2

T62. Trevor Cone: -2

T62. Sebastian Vazquez: -2

T62. Derek Lamely: -2

T62. Gary Woodland: -2

T62. Cameron Percy: -2

T62. Jonathan Byrd: -2

T62. Wyndham Clark: -2

