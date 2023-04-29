2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Saturday tee times and TV schedule explored

The second day of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta concluded with Tony Finau in the lead. One of the two favorites to win the event, Finau shot a 7-under 64 to take the lead by one, with 36 holes to go. This comes after he opened with a 65 on Thursday, April 27.

Finau overtook the likes of Brandon Wu, Erik van Rooyen, and Day 1 leader Austin Smotherman to take the lead at Vidanta.

While the American golfer thrived on Saturday, Jon Rahm continued to struggle. The defending champion and Masters winner finished Day 2 sitting T12 with Michael Kim, Raul Pereda and others.

Currently, Rahm, who sits six behind Finau at 7 under, is the second betting favorite to win on Sunday after the leader. With two big rounds coming up, it’ll be interesting to see the leaderboard changes on Saturday.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Friday tee times

Here are the complete tee times for Day 3 of the Mexico Open at Vidanta (All times Eastern):

1st tee

10:38 am - Aaron Baddeley, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jonas Blixt

10:49 am - Geoff Ogilvy, Francesco Molinari, Charley Hoffman

11:00 am - Ben Taylor, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Long

11:11 am - Carl Yuan, Derek Ernst, Cody Gribble

11:22 am - Lanto Griffin, Brice Garnett, Scott Piercy

11:33 am - Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, Austin Cook

11:44 am - Greyson Sigg, Chez Reavie, Alejandro Tosti

11:55 am - Beau Hossler, Trevor Werbylo, Raul Pereda

12:06 pm - Michael Kim, Jon Rahm, Taylor Pendrith

12:17 pm - Cameron Champ, Ben Martin, Tano Goya

12:28 pm - Austin Smotherman, Akshay Bhatia, Jimmy Walker

12:39 pm - Andrew Putnam, Will Gordon, Eric Cole

12:50 pm - Tony Finau, Erik van Rooyen, Brandon Wu

10th tee

10:38 am - S.H. Kim, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall

10:49 am - Carson Young, Vincent Norman, Byeong Hun An

11:00 am - Andrew Novak, James Hahn, Nico Echavarria

11:11 am - David Lipsky, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Chappell

11:22 am - S.Y. Noh, Austin Eckroat, Augusto Nunez

11:33 am - Ricky Werenski, Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers

11:44 am - Ryan Gerard, Dylan Wu, Kevin Roy

11:55 am - Zecheng Dou, Bill Haas, Ryan Moore

12:06 pm - Lee Hodges, Maverick McNealy, Michael Gligic

12:17 pm - Trevor Cone, Sebastian Vazquez, Derek Lamely

12:28 pm - Gary Woodland, Cameron Percy

12:39 pm - Jonathan Byrd, Wyndham Clark

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta is available on the Golf Channel and CBS. The event’s live stream will be available on ESPN+, Paramount+ and Peacock. Radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM.

Saturday, April 29 Schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 1:00-3:00 pm

CBS: 3:00-6:00 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 8:30 am-6:00 pm

Peacock: 1:00-3:00 pm

Paramount+: 3:00-6:00 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 1:00-6:00 pm

The Mexico Open Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.

