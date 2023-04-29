2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Saturday tee times and TV schedule explored

The second day of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta concluded with Tony Finau in the lead. One of the two favorites to win the event, Finau shot a 7-under 64 to take the lead by one, with 36 holes to go. This comes after he opened with a 65 on Thursday, April 27.
Finau overtook the likes of Brandon Wu, Erik van Rooyen, and Day 1 leader Austin Smotherman to take the lead at Vidanta.
While the American golfer thrived on Saturday, Jon Rahm continued to struggle. The defending champion and Masters winner finished Day 2 sitting T12 with Michael Kim, Raul Pereda and others.
Currently, Rahm, who sits six behind Finau at 7 under, is the second betting favorite to win on Sunday after the leader. With two big rounds coming up, it’ll be interesting to see the leaderboard changes on Saturday.
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Friday tee times
Here are the complete tee times for Day 3 of the Mexico Open at Vidanta (All times Eastern):
1st tee
- 10:38 am - Aaron Baddeley, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jonas Blixt
- 10:49 am - Geoff Ogilvy, Francesco Molinari, Charley Hoffman
- 11:00 am - Ben Taylor, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Long
- 11:11 am - Carl Yuan, Derek Ernst, Cody Gribble
- 11:22 am - Lanto Griffin, Brice Garnett, Scott Piercy
- 11:33 am - Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, Austin Cook
- 11:44 am - Greyson Sigg, Chez Reavie, Alejandro Tosti
- 11:55 am - Beau Hossler, Trevor Werbylo, Raul Pereda
- 12:06 pm - Michael Kim, Jon Rahm, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:17 pm - Cameron Champ, Ben Martin, Tano Goya
- 12:28 pm - Austin Smotherman, Akshay Bhatia, Jimmy Walker
- 12:39 pm - Andrew Putnam, Will Gordon, Eric Cole
- 12:50 pm - Tony Finau, Erik van Rooyen, Brandon Wu
10th tee
- 10:38 am - S.H. Kim, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall
- 10:49 am - Carson Young, Vincent Norman, Byeong Hun An
- 11:00 am - Andrew Novak, James Hahn, Nico Echavarria
- 11:11 am - David Lipsky, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Chappell
- 11:22 am - S.Y. Noh, Austin Eckroat, Augusto Nunez
- 11:33 am - Ricky Werenski, Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:44 am - Ryan Gerard, Dylan Wu, Kevin Roy
- 11:55 am - Zecheng Dou, Bill Haas, Ryan Moore
- 12:06 pm - Lee Hodges, Maverick McNealy, Michael Gligic
- 12:17 pm - Trevor Cone, Sebastian Vazquez, Derek Lamely
- 12:28 pm - Gary Woodland, Cameron Percy
- 12:39 pm - Jonathan Byrd, Wyndham Clark
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta TV schedule
The PGA Tour’s 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta is available on the Golf Channel and CBS. The event’s live stream will be available on ESPN+, Paramount+ and Peacock. Radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM.
Saturday, April 29 Schedule:
TV
- Golf Channel: 1:00-3:00 pm
- CBS: 3:00-6:00 pm
Stream
- ESPN+: 8:30 am-6:00 pm
- Peacock: 1:00-3:00 pm
- Paramount+: 3:00-6:00 pm
Radio
- SiriusXM: 1:00-6:00 pm
The Mexico Open Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.