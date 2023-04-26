2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Thursday tee times explored

The PGA Tour will return this week with the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The American circuit will travel to Mexico for the first time since fall. The event set to tee off on Thursday, April 27, will see a 144-player field compete for the $7.7 million prize purse.

The Mexico Open field is headlined by Masters winner and defending champion Jon Rahm. The Spaniard is also the favorite to win the title. Tony Finau is the closest competitor to Rahm in the field, featuring eight of the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Day 1 of the Mexico Open will tee off on Thursday at 8:45 am with Greg Chalmers, Kevin Stadler and D.J. Trahan. Jon Rahm will tee off on the 10th tee at 9:18 am with Emiliano Grillo and World No. 50 Alex Noren.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Thursday tee times

Here are the complete tee times for Day 1 of the Mexico Open (All times Eastern):

1st tee

8:45 am - Greg Chalmers, Kevin Stadler, D.J. Trahan

8:56 am - Sung Kang, Grayson Murray, Fabian Gomez

9:07 am - Wesley Bryan, Peter Malnati, S.H. Kim

9:18 am - Martin Laird, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Smalley

9:29 am - Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman, Max McGreevy

9:40 am - Derek Ernst, Scott Brown, Cameron Percy

9:51 am - Nate Lashley, Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd

10:02 am - Austin Cook, Ryan Armour, Ben Crane

10:13 am - Cody Gribble, Tommy Gainey, Ben Taylor

10:24 am - Dylan Wu, Akshay Bhatia, Steve Jurgensen

10:35 am - Carson Young, Paul Haley II, Jose Cristobal Islas

10:46 am - Zecheng Dou, Trevor Werbylo, Raul Pereda

1:50 pm - Jimmy Walker, Bill Haas, Greyson Sigg

2:01 pm - William McGirt, Byeong Hun An, Andrew Novak

2:12 pm - Andrew Putnam, James Hahn, Wlill Gordon

2:23 pm - Nico Echavarria, Tony Finau, Camilo Villegas

2:34 pm - Luke List, Cameron Champ, Brandon Matthews

2:45 pm - Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari

2:56 pm - Brice Garnett, Arjun Atwal, Matthias Schwab

3:07 pm - Patton Kizzire, Ben Martin, S.Y. Noh

3:18 pm - Scott Piercy, Kyle Stanley, Aaron Baddeley

3:29 pm - Austin Eckroat, Augusto Nunez, Zach Bauchou

3:40 pm - Scott Harrington, Carl Yuan, Alejandro Tosti

3:51 pm - Tano Goya, Nicolai Hojgaard, Roberto Lebrija

10th tee

8:45 am - Jonas Blixt, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger

8:56 am - Michael Kim, Harry Higgs, Robby Shelton

9:07 am - Martin Trainer, Hank Lebioda, Eric Cole

9:18 am - Jon Rahm, Emiliano Grillo, Alex Noren

9:29 am - Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland, Austin Smotherman

9:40 am - Matt Wallace, Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski

9:51 am - D.A. Points, Beau Hossler, Callum Tarren

10:02 am - Kevin Streelman, George McNeill, Wyndham Clark

10:13 am - Sean O’Hair, Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu

10:24 am - Kyle Westmoreland, Ryan Gerard, Cristobal Del Solar

10:35 am - Harry Hall, Kevin Roy, Jose Toledo

10:46 am - Boo Weekley, Vincent Norrman, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira

1:50 pm - Brian Stuard, Kelly Kraft, Joseph Bramlett

2:01 pm - Chris Stroud, Ryan Moore, Lee Hodges

2:12 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Adam Long, Geoff Ogilvy

2:23 pm - Lanto Griffin, J.B. Holmes, Maverick McNealy

2:34 pm - Kevin Tway, Brian Davis, David Lipsky

2:45 pm - Ted Potter Jr., Ricky Barnes, Henrik Norlander

2:56 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Charley Hoffman, Richard Johnson

3:07 pm - Kevin Chappell, Tyson Alexander, Kyle Reifers

3:18 pm - Harrison Endycott, Brent Grant, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez

3:29 pm - Aaron Rai, Michael Gligic, Alvaro Ortiz

3:40 pm - Matti Schmid, Trevor Cone, Sebastian Vazquez

3:51 pm - Derek Lamely, MJ Daffue, Omar Morales

Friday's tee times for the PGA Tour's Mexico Open will be updated after Day 1.

