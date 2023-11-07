2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field and player rankings explored

The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge is set to tee off on Thursday, November 9 at the Gary Player Country Club, located in Sun City, South Africa. The four-day event will see a 66-player field compete for the $6 million purse.
The field for the DP World Tour event is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox and more. The four-day event will have six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The field will also feature several European Tour regulars looking to secure Race to Dubai points ahead of the season-end.
2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field
Max Homa (8th in OWGR), is the highest-ranked player on the Nedbank Golf Challenge field. Tommy Fleetwood (15) follows him. The Englishman is also the defending champion. The Ryder Cupper bagged the last of his six European Tour wins at the competition beating Ryan Fox by one shot.
A year on from the win, the golfer will be eying a third consecutive victory on South African soil as Gary Player prepares to welcome a stellar field to Sun City. Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Adrian Meronk are other big names on the field.
Here are the top 50 ranked players in the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field:
- 8 - Max Homa
- 15 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 27 - Justin Thomas
- 28 - Ryan Fox
- 37 - Justin Rose
- 46 - Adrian Meronk
Here is the complete field for the European event:
- Marcus Armitage
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Alexander Björk
- Daniel Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Jorge Campillo
- Todd Clements
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Ryan Fox
- Branden Grace
- Julien Guerrier
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Matthew Jordan
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Francesco Molinari
- Vincent Norrman
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Ockie Strydom
- Connor Syme
- Justin Thomas
- Sami Välimäki
- Matth Wallace
- Dale Whitnell
- Jeff Winther
It is pertinent to note that the Nedbank Golf Challenge is being held parallel to the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This is one of the rare weeks when the European Tour event has a more star-studded field than its American counterpart.
More details on the Nedbank Golf Challenge, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.