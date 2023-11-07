2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field and player rankings explored

The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge is set to tee off on Thursday, November 9 at the Gary Player Country Club, located in Sun City, South Africa. The four-day event will see a 66-player field compete for the $6 million purse.

The field for the DP World Tour event is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox and more. The four-day event will have six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The field will also feature several European Tour regulars looking to secure Race to Dubai points ahead of the season-end.

Expand Tweet

2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field

Max Homa (8th in OWGR), is the highest-ranked player on the Nedbank Golf Challenge field. Tommy Fleetwood (15) follows him. The Englishman is also the defending champion. The Ryder Cupper bagged the last of his six European Tour wins at the competition beating Ryan Fox by one shot.

Expand Tweet

A year on from the win, the golfer will be eying a third consecutive victory on South African soil as Gary Player prepares to welcome a stellar field to Sun City. Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Adrian Meronk are other big names on the field.

Here are the top 50 ranked players in the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field:

8 - Max Homa

15 - Tommy Fleetwood

27 - Justin Thomas

28 - Ryan Fox

37 - Justin Rose

46 - Adrian Meronk

Here is the complete field for the European event:

Marcus Armitage

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Alexander Björk

Daniel Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Jorge Campillo

Todd Clements

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Hennie Du Plessis

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Ryan Fox

Branden Grace

Julien Guerrier

Marcus Helligkilde

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Rasmus Højgaard

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Francesco Molinari

Vincent Norrman

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Matthew Southgate

Ockie Strydom

Connor Syme

Justin Thomas

Sami Välimäki

Matth Wallace

Dale Whitnell

Jeff Winther

It is pertinent to note that the Nedbank Golf Challenge is being held parallel to the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This is one of the rare weeks when the European Tour event has a more star-studded field than its American counterpart.

More details on the Nedbank Golf Challenge, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.