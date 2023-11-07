DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money and more explored

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is an event on the DP World Tour calendar. It is one of the final and most decisive tournaments before the Race to Dubai.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is one of the last chances for the 66 golfers to secure points and improve their rankings before the season concludes with the Race to Dubai.

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2023 - Full Schedule

The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge is scheduled to take place between November 9 and 12.

The event typically starts with practice rounds early in the week, giving players a chance to familiarize themselves with the course.

The official competition begins on Thursday, with the first round of play. Golfers then compete over the next three days, with the field being narrowed down each day, leading up to the final round on Sunday.

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2023 - Everything you need to know about the venue

The tournament will be played at the Gary Player Country Club, located in Sun City, South Africa.

Designed by golf legend Gary Player, this course is celebrated for its length and the precision it demands from players. The club's facilities and the course's layout are tailored to challenge even the most skilled golfers, making for challenging competition.

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2023 - Prize money

The Nedbank Golf Challenge has a prize pool of $6 million. This big prize draws many skilled players to compete over the four days of the tournament.

Top Players at Nedbank Golf Challenge 2023

Here is the list of players confirmed to participate in the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2023:

Tommy Fleetwood: Hailing from England, Tommy Fleetwood is known for his consistent play. He has been a member of the European Ryder Cup team, showcasing his skill in top-tier golf events.

Justin Thomas: Justin Thomas, hailing from the United States, is a former World No. 1 and a major championship winner, bringing a record of excellence to the field.

Justin Rose: Justin Rose, another English golfer, is a major champion and an Olympic gold medalist. He is known for his precision and experience in international tournaments.

Max Homa: Max Homa has made a name for himself with multiple PGA Tour wins, proving his ability to compete at the highest levels of golf.

Ockie Strydom: Ockie Strydom, from South Africa, has earned his place among the top players with strong performances in the Sunshine Tour, demonstrating his home-ground advantage.

Robert MacIntyre: Robert MacIntyre, representing Scotland, has quickly risen through the ranks with his left-handed swing, making a significant impact in European golf.

Nicolai Højgaard: Nicolai Højgaard from Denmark has shown his potential with victories on the European Tour, marking him as a rising star.

Francesco Molinari: Francesco Molinari, from Italy, is a major champion and a Ryder Cup hero, known for his calm demeanour and clutch performances under pressure.

Other golfers who are participating in the Nedbank Golf Challenge are:

Adrian Meronk (Poland)

Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

Victor Perez (France)

Alexander Björk (Sweden)

Jorge Campillo (Spain)

Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark)

Ryo Hisatsune (Japan)

Joost Luiten (Netherlands)

Yannik Paul (Germany)

Marcel Siem (Germany)

Matthieu Pavon (France)

Rasmus Højgaard (Denmark)

Jordan Smith (England)

Romain Langasque (France)

Sebastian Söderberg (Sweden)

Thriston Lawrence (South Africa)

Daniel Hillier (New Zealand)

Pablo Larrazabal (Spain)

Zander Lombard (South Africa)

Adrian Otaegui (Spain)

Antoine Rozner (France)

Matthew Southgate (England)

Ewen Ferguson (Scotland)

Connor Syme (Scotland)

Nacho Elvira (Spain)

Jeff Winther (Denmark)

Hurly Long (Germany)

Jens Dantorp (Sweden)

Richie Ramsay (Scotland)

Matt Wallace (England)

Dale Whitnell (England)

Richard Mansell (England)

Marcus Armitage (England)

Matthew Jordan (England)

Maximilian Kieffer (Germany)

Jason Scrivener (Australia)

Sean Crocker (United States)

Callum Shinkwin (England)

Hennie du Plessis (South Africa)

Marcus Helligkilde (Denmark)

Sami Välimäki (Finland)

Tom McKibbin (Malaysia)

Shubhankar Sharma (India)

Nathan Kimsey (England)

Grant Forrest (Scotland)

Julien Guerrier (France)

Julien Brun (France)

Daniel Brown (England)

Dan Bradbury (England)

Calum Hill (Scotland)

Nick Bachem (Germany)

Simon Forsström (Sweden)

Aaron Rai (England)

Todd Clements (England)

Louis de Jager (South Africa)

Vincent Norman (Sweden)

Matthew Baldwin (England)