2023 Omega European Masters field and player rankings explored

The DP World Tour is back this weekend with the 2023 Omega European Masters. The event, set to be held at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland on August 31, Thursday, will see a 156-player field compete for the $2.5 million prize purse.

The field for the 2023 European Masters is headlined by the likes of Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Francesco Molinari and more. World No.8 Matt Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked player on the field. Interestingly, he is also the only one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the event’s top contestants. Matt’s brother Alex Fitzpatrick will also be on the field.

2023 Omega European Masters field

Apart from the few big names, the 2023 Omega European Masters field is crowded by many DP World Tour regulars like Ludvig Aberg, Alexander Björk, Nicolai Højgaard, Rasmus Højgaard, Pablo Larrazábal and Rober Macintyre among others.

It’s important to note that reigning champion Thriston Lawrence will also return to defend his title this week. Matt Wallace, who lost to Lawrence in the playoffs last year will also return looking for his fifth DP World Tour victory at the Swiss event.

Here are the top-50 ranked players in 2023 Omega European Masters field:

8. Matt Fitzpatrick

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Omega European Masters:

Ludvig Aberg

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Jens Dantorp

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Adrien Dumont De Chassart

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick

Robert Foley

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Nicola Gerhardsen

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Gavin Green

Cedric Gugler

Chase Hanna

Padraig Harrington

Marcus Helligkilde

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Marco Iten

Aguri Iwasaki

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Masahiro Kawamura

Yeongsu Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Ronan Kleu

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Loïc Naas

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Max Schliesing

Matti Schmid

Maximilian Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Maximilien Sturdza

Justin Suh

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Erik Van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Borja Virto

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the 2023 Omega European Masters, including prize money and tee times, will be uploaded soon.