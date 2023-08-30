2023 Omega European Masters field and player rankings explored

The DP World Tour is back this weekend with the 2023 Omega European Masters. The event, set to be held at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland on August 31, Thursday, will see a 156-player field compete for the $2.5 million prize purse.
The field for the 2023 European Masters is headlined by the likes of Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Francesco Molinari and more. World No.8 Matt Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked player on the field. Interestingly, he is also the only one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the event’s top contestants. Matt’s brother Alex Fitzpatrick will also be on the field.
2023 Omega European Masters field
Apart from the few big names, the 2023 Omega European Masters field is crowded by many DP World Tour regulars like Ludvig Aberg, Alexander Björk, Nicolai Højgaard, Rasmus Højgaard, Pablo Larrazábal and Rober Macintyre among others.
It’s important to note that reigning champion Thriston Lawrence will also return to defend his title this week. Matt Wallace, who lost to Lawrence in the playoffs last year will also return looking for his fifth DP World Tour victory at the Swiss event.
Here are the top-50 ranked players in 2023 Omega European Masters field:
- 8. Matt Fitzpatrick
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Omega European Masters:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Jens Dantorp
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Robert Foley
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Nicola Gerhardsen
- Deon Germishuys
- Joel Girrbach
- Gavin Green
- Cedric Gugler
- Chase Hanna
- Padraig Harrington
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Marco Iten
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Yeongsu Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Ronan Kleu
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Loïc Naas
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Max Schliesing
- Matti Schmid
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Maximilien Sturdza
- Justin Suh
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Borja Virto
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on the 2023 Omega European Masters, including prize money and tee times, will be uploaded soon.