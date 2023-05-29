Who is Pablo Larrazabal’s wife? 4 things to know about Gala Alten

Pablo Larrazabal had a long-standing relationship with Gala Alten, whom he met when they were both young. Their relationship flourished for more than a decade until they married, and then for about seven years until they separated. According to available information, Larrazabal and Alten are currently divorced.

Here are four things to know about Gala Alten:

1- Gala Alten began her relationship with Pablo Larrazabal a week after he turned pro in 2004. At the time, Larrazabal was working at his father's fish farm in Cantabria, Spain.

Gala Alten y Pablo Larrazabal at the 2017 BMW International Open - Players Night (Image via Getty).

2- Larrazabal, already a professional golfer and with three DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) victories to his credit, proposed to Gala Alten on Christmas Day 2014.

According to the media Primal Information, this is what Larrazabal told the press at the time:

"It was easy to propose to Gala ... because we have been together for over 10 years. So, in many ways, she have been wife already. We had moved into a new apartment on the 24th December (2014) but then when I asked her to marry me on Christmas Day she had no idea because she thought that I would never ask her. So it's good, good for both of us.”

3- Larrazabal married Gala Alten in Barcelona, Spain, on August 30, 2015.

4- It is unknown when the union between Larrazabal and Gala Alten was dissolved. However, their last appearances together on social networks date back to 2019.

Pablo Larrazabal after Gala Alten

Pablo Larrazabal has been spotted with a new partner since 2021. Her name is Adriana Lamelas and she was seen celebrating with the golfer during his triumph at the KLM Open.

According to her Instagram profile, Lamelas is dedicated to psychology, specializing in teen-aged youth, with more than nine years of experience. She has 1,210 followers on the social network.

The first publication of Lamelas with Larrazabal on Instagram dates back to 2021. Since then, she has frequently posted pictures accompanying the golfer at different tournaments and other types of activities.

She has even posted videos on Instagram performing golf swings in different scenarios, apparently accompanied and guided by Larrazabal.

