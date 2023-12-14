2023 PNC Championship Friday tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 PNC Championship is set to tee off on Friday, December 15 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Florida. The event, taking place after the official PGA Tour season, will see 20 pro golfers and their family members compete in teams for the top prize. Day 1 of the team event will begin at 8:00 am ET. The event will conclude on Sunday, Dec 17.

The 2023 edition of the PNC Championship will feature the likes of John Daly and son John Daly II, Justin Thomas and father Mike Thomas, Nelly Korda and father Petr Korda, and Nick Faldo and son Matthew Faldo, among others.

The event will also feature defending champions Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh. Despite the stacked field, fans seem more excited for the return of Tiger Woods with son Charlie Woods.

2023 PNC Championship Friday tee times

The 2023 PNC Championship will start with a Pro-Am event on Friday, which will tee off at 8:00 am ET with Lee Trevino and his son Daniel Trevino on the first tee. The pairing of Padraig Harrington and son Ciaran Harrington will follow suit at 8:20 am.

Star team-up Tiger and Charlie Woods will tee off at 9:00 am alongside Annika Sorenstam and her son Will McGee.

Listed below are the complete Friday Pro-Am tee times for the 2023 PNC Championship (All times ET):

Tee No. 1

8:00 am - Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

8:20 am - Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington

8:40 am - Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker

9:00 am - Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee; Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

9:20 am - Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

9:40 am - Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

10:00 am - Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

10:20 am - Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Tee No. 10

8:00 am - Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

8:20 am - Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen

8:40 am - Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

9:00 am - John Daly and John Daly II

9:20 am - Nick Price and Greg Price

9:40 am - David Duval and Brady Duval

10:00 am - Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

10:20 am - Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink

The official tournament will tee off on Saturday. Round 1 of the competition will commence after Friday’s Pro-Am. The event will be covered on TV and streamed online by Golf Channel and NBC. The much-anticipated team-up of Tiger and Charlie, returning to the event for the fourth straight year, will be on the feature group for coverage.

For the unversed, the PNC Championship has a $1.085 million prize purse. The team winning the event will bag $200,000. Meanwhile, the team finishing last on the leaderboard will return home with $40,000.