2023 PNC Championship Saturday tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 PNC Championship is set to tee off this Saturday at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. The tournament, renowned for its unique format where 20 professional golfers team up with their family members, promises an exciting weekend of golfing action.

The tournament will kick off with players starting on split tees early in the morning. Tee times are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET on both the first and 10th holes, ensuring a smooth flow of play despite the weather uncertainties.

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, are getting ready for their fourth time in the PNC Championship, giving us a special look into the lives of pro golfers in a field full of stars.

2023 PNC Championship Saturday tee times (All times ET)

After playing in the Friday Pro-Am, Team Woods will start the official round on Saturday at 8:22 a.m. ET. They'll be paired with Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, for the Saturday round, adding excitement to the

At 7:56 a.m. of the PNC Championship, the eyes will be on the pairing of Team Singh featuring golf veteran Vijay Singh, and his son, who holds the title of defending champion. This dynamic duo is set to bring their skills and familial synergy to the greens, promising an exciting and competitive round.

Here are the tee timings for Saturday

Tee No.1

7:30 a.m. – Team Langer and Team Cink

7:43 a.m. – Team Sorenstam and Team Harrington

7:56 a.m. – Team Singh and Team Goosen

8:09 a.m. – Team Korda and Team Stricker

8:22 a.m. – Team Woods and Team Thomas

Tee No. 10

7:30 a.m. – Team O’Meara and Team Kuchar

7:43 a.m. – Team Leonard and Team Faldo

7:56 a.m. – Team Trevino and Team Lehman

8:09 a.m. – Team Price and Team Furyk

8:22 a.m. – Team Duval and Team Daly

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, will begin live coverage at 8:15 a.m. ET. Additionally, golf enthusiasts can catch the action on Golf Central via Golf Channel, starting at 1:30 p.m. NBC will also provide tape delay coverage at 2:30 p.m., ensuring that fans can relish the captivating moments from the PNC Championship.

The PNC Championship 2023 boasts an enticing $1.085 million prize pool. The stakes are high for the championship as the winning team will secure an impressive $200,000, while the team at the bottom of the leaderboard will be awarded $40,000.