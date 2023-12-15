When to watch Tiger Woods’ first round at The PNC Championship 2023?

The PNC Championship is all set to feature Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods, paired with Annika Sorenstam and her son Will McGee, at 9 a.m. ET, on Friday (Dec. 15). Peacock has announced a live broadcast beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET, providing fans with an early start to witness Tiger's return to competitive golf. The exact details of Team Woods' participation in the full Pro-Am round or potential later joining on the back nine remain to be confirmed.

For those glued to their TV screens, the Friday Pro-Am action can be caught on Golf Channel, starting at 12 p.m. ET. Alternatively, online enthusiasts can stream the event via Peacock, which will offer a live simulcast of Golf Channel’s coverage.

The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to tee off on Friday, December 15, at the prestigious Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Florida, showcasing a unique format where 20 pro golfers team up with their family members.

The team tournament begins at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, providing a thrilling weekend of golf. The $1.085 million prize pool adds another level of competition, with the winning team receiving $200,000 and the team at the bottom of the leaderboard receiving $40,000.

PNC Championship on TV on Friday

To catch the Friday Pro-Am at the 2023 PNC Championship on TV, tune in to the Golf Channel for the afternoon telecast, airing from 12 to 2:30 p.m. ET.

PNC Championship online streaming on Friday

Peacock will feature online streaming. Starting at 12 p.m. ET, Peacock will simulcast the Golf Channel’s TV coverage, allowing you to stream the Friday action of the 2023 PNC Championship online.

2023 PNC Championship Friday tee times

(All times ET)

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

8:20 a.m. – Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington

8:40 a.m. – Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker

9:00 a.m. – Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods; Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee

9:20 a.m. – Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

9:40 a.m. – Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

10:00 a.m. – Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

10:20 a.m. – Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

8:20 a.m. – Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen

8:40 a.m. – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

9:00 a.m. – John Daly and John Daly II

9:20 a.m. – Nick Price and Greg Price

9:40 a.m. – David Duval and Brady Duval

10:00 a.m. – Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

10:20 a.m. – Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink