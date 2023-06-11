2023 RBC Canadian Open Sunday Round 4 tee times and pairings explored 

C.T. Pan is on his way to claiming the winner's share of the $9 million at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. Pan held a two-stroke advantage after the third round on Saturday, June 10, with a score of -14.
Interestingly, following a round of 66 on Saturday, defending champion Rory McIlroy jumped 10 positions to tie for second place.
The Friday round leader, Harry Higgs, finished second with a score of under 12 alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Mark Hubbard, and Justin Rose.
Will Gordon finished in the top 30 after the third round, jumping 23 spots to start the final round nine strokes behind the leader.
Tyrrell Hatton ended in a three-way tie for 13th place with Doug Ghim and Nate Lashley, while Aaron Rai finished in a two-way tie for eighth place with Nick Taylor.
2023 RBC Canadian Open Sunday Round 4 tee times
Andrew Landry will take the first shot of the last round on Sunday, June 11, at 7:50 a.m. ET, followed by Richy Werenski and Henrik Norlander, who will tee off at 7:55 a.m. ET.
The leader of the RBC Canadian Open, C.T. Pan, will pair up with Tommy Fleetwood and tee off at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Here are the 2023 RBC Canadian Open Sunday, Round 4 tee times:
- 7:50 a.m.: Andrew Landry
- 7:55 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Henrik Norlander
- 8:05 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Vince Whaley
- 8:15 a.m.: Bill Haas, Trevor Cone
- 8:25 a.m.: Brent Grant, Cameron Young
- 8:35 a.m.: Martin Trainer, Adam Long
- 8:45 a.m.: Stuart Macdonald, Scott Brown
- 8:55 a.m.: Michael Kim, Mike Weir
- 9:10 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Akshay Bhatia
- 9:20 a.m.: Wil Bateman, Jason Dufner
- 9:30 a.m.: James Hahn, Patton Kizzire
- 9:40 a.m.: Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard
- 9:50 a.m.: Callum Tarren, Peter Kuest
- 10 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Cameron Percy
- 10:10 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Sahith Theegala
- 10:20 a.m.: S.Y. Noh, Brice Garnett
- 10:35 a.m.: Brian Gay, Austin Smotherman
- 10:45 a.m.: Justin Lower, Dylan Wu
- 10:55 a.m.: Roger Sloan, Peter Malnati
- 11:05 a.m.: Sung Kang, Garrick Higgo
- 11:15 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Ludvig Aberg
- 11:25 a.m.: MJ Daffue, Sam Bennett
- 11:35 a.m.: Carson Young, Lee Hodges
- 11:45 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Taylor Pendrith
- 12 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Cody Gribble
- 12:10 p.m.: Eric Cole, Will Gordon
- 12:20 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg
- 12:30 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., S.H. Kim
- 12:40 p.m.: Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:50 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Chesson Hadley
- 1 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Harrison Endycott
- 1:10 p.m.: Doug Ghim, Nate Lashley
- 1:20 p.m.: Brandon Wu, Jonathan Byrd
- 1:35 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Corey Conners
- 1:45 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor
- 1:55 p.m.: Justin Rose, Harry Higgs
- 2:05 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Mark Hubbard
- 2:15 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Tommy Fleetwood
*All time ET
2023 RBC Canadian Open Sunday Round 4 TV and Radio schedule
The RBC Canadian Open will be broadcast on Golf Channel and CBS as well as live-streamed on ESPN+ and Peacock Network. Radio listeners can tune into Sirius XM for the last-day commentary from 1-6:30 p.m. ET.
Here is the 2023 RBC Canadian Open TV and Radio Schedule:
TV
- Golf Channel: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- CBS: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Radio
- SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.
Live stream
- ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Peacock: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Paramount+: 2:30-6:30 p.m.