2023 RBC Canadian Open Sunday Round 4 tee times and pairings explored 

C.T. Pan is on his way to claiming the winner's share of the $9 million at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. Pan held a two-stroke advantage after the third round on Saturday, June 10, with a score of -14.

Interestingly, following a round of 66 on Saturday, defending champion Rory McIlroy jumped 10 positions to tie for second place.

The Friday round leader, Harry Higgs, finished second with a score of under 12 alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Mark Hubbard, and Justin Rose.

Will Gordon finished in the top 30 after the third round, jumping 23 spots to start the final round nine strokes behind the leader.

Tyrrell Hatton ended in a three-way tie for 13th place with Doug Ghim and Nate Lashley, while Aaron Rai finished in a two-way tie for eighth place with Nick Taylor.

2023 RBC Canadian Open Sunday Round 4 tee times

Andrew Landry will take the first shot of the last round on Sunday, June 11, at 7:50 a.m. ET, followed by Richy Werenski and Henrik Norlander, who will tee off at 7:55 a.m. ET.

The leader of the RBC Canadian Open, C.T. Pan, will pair up with Tommy Fleetwood and tee off at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Here are the 2023 RBC Canadian Open Sunday, Round 4 tee times:

7:50 a.m.: Andrew Landry

7:55 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Henrik Norlander

8:05 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Vince Whaley

8:15 a.m.: Bill Haas, Trevor Cone

8:25 a.m.: Brent Grant, Cameron Young

8:35 a.m.: Martin Trainer, Adam Long

8:45 a.m.: Stuart Macdonald, Scott Brown

8:55 a.m.: Michael Kim, Mike Weir

9:10 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Akshay Bhatia

9:20 a.m.: Wil Bateman, Jason Dufner

9:30 a.m.: James Hahn, Patton Kizzire

9:40 a.m.: Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard

9:50 a.m.: Callum Tarren, Peter Kuest

10 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Cameron Percy

10:10 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Sahith Theegala

10:20 a.m.: S.Y. Noh, Brice Garnett

10:35 a.m.: Brian Gay, Austin Smotherman

10:45 a.m.: Justin Lower, Dylan Wu

10:55 a.m.: Roger Sloan, Peter Malnati

11:05 a.m.: Sung Kang, Garrick Higgo

11:15 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Ludvig Aberg

11:25 a.m.: MJ Daffue, Sam Bennett

11:35 a.m.: Carson Young, Lee Hodges

11:45 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Taylor Pendrith

12 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Cody Gribble

12:10 p.m.: Eric Cole, Will Gordon

12:20 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg

12:30 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., S.H. Kim

12:40 p.m.: Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Chesson Hadley

1 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Harrison Endycott

1:10 p.m.: Doug Ghim, Nate Lashley

1:20 p.m.: Brandon Wu, Jonathan Byrd

1:35 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Corey Conners

1:45 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor

1:55 p.m.: Justin Rose, Harry Higgs

2:05 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Mark Hubbard

2:15 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Tommy Fleetwood

*All time ET

2023 RBC Canadian Open Sunday Round 4 TV and Radio schedule

The RBC Canadian Open will be broadcast on Golf Channel and CBS as well as live-streamed on ESPN+ and Peacock Network. Radio listeners can tune into Sirius XM for the last-day commentary from 1-6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the 2023 RBC Canadian Open TV and Radio Schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

Live stream

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Peacock: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Paramount+: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

