2023 RBC Heritage Thursday tee times and TV schedule explored 

After a successful Masters outing, the PGA Tour is now back with its regular calendar with the 2023 RBC Heritage. The circuit's next elevated event is set to tee off on Thursday, April 13 at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The designated event features some of the world’s top players in its field. The player list, headlined by Masters winner and world No. 1 Jon Rahm, also includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and defending champion Jordan Spieth. The golfers will go out eyeing the top prize of $3.6 million from the total $20 million prize purse.

2023 RBC Heritage Thursday tee times

Here are the tee times for RBC Heritage Day 1 (all times Eastern):

1st tee

7:00 am - Troy Merritt, David Lipsky, Ben Taylor

7:11 am - Dylan Frittelli, Adam Schenk, Justin Lower

7:22 am - Russell Knox, Davis Thompson, Austin Smotherman

7:33 am - Joel Dahmen, Tyrrell Hatton, Lanto Griffin

7:44 am - Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Scott Stallings

7:55 am - Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Brian Harman

8:06 am - Cam Davis, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry

8:17 am - Chad Ramey, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

8:28 am - Chris Kirk, Ryan Brehm, Tom Hoge

8:39 am - Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

8:50 am - Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley, Patrick Rodgers

9:01 am - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore, Ben Martin

12:00 pm - Peter Malnati, Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler

12:11 pm - James Hahn, Wyndham Clark, Callum Tarren

12:22 pm - Adam Long, Tommy Fleetwood, Doc Redman

12:33 pm - Russell Henley, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel

12:44 pm - Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Lucas Glover

12:55 pm - Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

1:06 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Cameron Young

1:17 pm - Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

1:28 pm - Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland

1:39 pm - C.T. Pan, Denny McCarthy, Davis Riley

1:50 pm - Keith Mitchell, Scott Piercy, Stephan Jaeger

2:01 pm - Aaron Rai, Carson Young, Min Woo Lee

10th tee

7:00 am - Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery, Max McGreevy

7:11 am - Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Sam Stevens

7:22 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Lee Hodges, Matthias Schwab

7:33 am - Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner, Davis Love III

7:44 am - J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk

7:55 am - Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala

8:06 am - Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler

8:17 am - Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

8:28 am - Nick Taylor, Zach Johnson, Ernie Els

8:39 am - Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Pendrith

8:50 am - Ryan Palmer, Matthew NeSmith, Greyson Sigg

9:01 am - Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Gibson

12:00 pm - Adam Hadwin, Hayden Buckley, Thomas Detry

12:11 pm - Nate Lashley, Mark Hubbard, Ryan Fox

12:22 pm - Kevin Tway, Alex Smalley, Nick Hardy

12:33 pm - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Harris English

12:44 pm - Matt Wallace, Sepp Straka, Luke Donald

12:55 pm - Garrick Higgo, Michael Thompson, Tyler Duncan

1:06 pm - Sungjae Im, Robert Streb, Brian Gay

1:17 pm - Justin Rose, J.T. Poston, Stewart Cink

1:28 pm - Chez Reavie, Martin Laird, Brendon Todd

1:39 pm - Patton Kizzire, Christian Bezuidenhout, Kramer Hickok

1:50 pm - Danny Willett, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim

2:01 pm - Wesley Bryan, Jimmy Walker, Justin Suh

The 2023 RBC Heritage TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2023 RBC Heritage will be available on the Golf Channel, ESPN+ and Peacock. Radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM for the live broadcast.

Thursday, Round 1 Schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 2-6 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 7 am-6 pm

Peacock: 2-6 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-4 pm

The RBC Heritage’s Friday tee times will be updated after Day 1.

