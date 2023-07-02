2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic goes into a three-man playoff with Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin sharing the lead

The end of the Rocket Mortgage Classic couldn't be more interesting, with three players competing in a playoff. Americans Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler, and Canadian Adam Hadwin finished tied for first place with -24.

Morikawa had a spectacular closing day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with 8 birdies and zero bogeys, for a score of -8, just one stroke off the record for the Detroit Golf Club.

Fowler, on the other hand, did not make any bogeys either, although he only had four birdies. But his excellent performances in the previous days were enough to force the final play-off.

Something similar happened with Hadwin, who jumped right into the fight for first place after signing a 9-under 63 (record) on Saturday. On Sunday, the Canadian had a strong closing round, with five birdies and a bogey-free round.

For the play-off, the three players vying for the Rocket Mortgage Classic title will play holes 18, 15, 16, and 14 (in that order), eliminating each other as ties are broken.

The winner will be awarded the tournament's prize money, amounting to a little over $1.5 million.

Morikawa, Fowler, and Hadwin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Collin Morikawa was very steady in his play throughout the Rocket Mortgage Classic. His score of -24 was on the strength of 66-67-67-64, a performance close to the career bests of the winner of five PGA Tour tournaments, two of them majors.

Rickie Fowler also had a very solid performance, so much so that his worst round was precisely the closing round. He played on the basis of 67-65-64-68, continuing with an excellent period, which began in the last US Open, where he was among the best players.

As already mentioned, Adam Hadwin was good in rounds one, two, and four (66, 68, and 67), but it was really what he did on Saturday (63) that put him in this Sunday's play-off.

Adam Hadwin at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Image via Getty).

It was a record-breaking day, with seven birdies and an eagle, plus not a single bogey.

The playoff record for Morikawa and Fowler is quite similar. Morikawa has faced three playoffs on the PGA Tour, with a win over Justin Thomas at the Workday Charity Open in the 2019-20 season.

He also had two losses, one to Daniel Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the 2019-20 season, and one to Patrick Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament in 2021.

Fowler, meanwhile, has faced four playoffs, with one more win than Morikawa. He defeated Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner in THE PLAYERS Championship of the 2014-15 season, and Rory McIlroy, D.A. Points in the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship.

Fowler's playoff losses came at the 2015-16 Waste Management Phoenix Open (to Hideki Matsuyama) and the Frys.com Open, (to Jamie Lovemark, Troy Matteson).

Hadwin, meanwhile, is facing the first playoff of his PGA Tour career at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

