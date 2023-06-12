Adam Hadwin's wife calls him a 'True Canadian' after he apologizes to the security guard who tackled him

Adam Hadwin's wife had a fun time on Twitter after he was tackled by a security guard at the RBC Canadian Open while celebrating Nick Taylor's win.

Jessica Hadwin, Adam's wife, is a nurse practitioner. She is known for her sense of humor and has more than 20K followers on Twitter.

On Sunday (June 11), Taylor became the first Canadian since 1954 to win the RBC Canadian Open. Considering how long the local fans had waited for this moment to come, everyone, including other Canadian players Mike Weir, Correy Conners, and Hadwin, was keeping an eye on the playoff.

As soon as Taylor made the final putt, Hadwin shook the bottle of champagne off and popped it to celebrate the historic feat. However, the security guard at Oakdale thought it was some fan trying to advance toward Taylor. Sensing the threat, he tackled Hadwin and pushed him down.

Jessica had fun online when videos of the incident surfaced everywhere on Twitter. She had the most hilarious update on what happened next.

She wrote:

"Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled."

Jessica Hadwin @jessicahadwin Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled. Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled.

In another tweet, she wrote:

"Omg I can’t handle these different angles. The security guard’s laser focus on his target. Adam’s commitment to the giant bottle of champagne. So many things to take in with every new POV 💀😂"

"So proud of you" - Adam Hadwin congratulates Nick Taylor on his win at the RBC Canadian Open

Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Adam Hadwin was in praise of his friend and fellow countryman, Nick Taylor, for becoming the first local player in 69 years to win the RBC Canadian Open. Taylor beat Tommy Fleetwood in the fourth playoff hole when he made a 72-foot long putt for an eagle. This was his third PGA Tour victory.

Hadwin, who finished T12 at the Oakdale Country Club on Sunday, was proud of his compatriot's historic win. He wrote on Twitter:

"Words cannot describe the magnitude of what you just accomplished. So proud of you @ntaylorgolf59!"

adam hadwin @ahadwingolf Words cannot describe the magnitude of what you just accomplished. So proud of you @ntaylorgolf59 Words cannot describe the magnitude of what you just accomplished. So proud of you @ntaylorgolf59!

Taylor said after the win that he was unable to describe the feeling in words. He was quoted, as per Golf.com:

"This is the most incredible feeling.The fans were unbelievable all day. Every green, every tee box I was getting ovations and to make those last two putts to give myself a chance to do that, I’m speechless."

He also talked about Hadwin, who was tackled by a security guard:

"Corner of my eye I saw he got a nice tackle there.I hope he's all right. He was upright when I saw him later."

Nick Taylor said jokingly that he hoped Adam Hadwin wouldn't wake up the following day with any broken ribs.

Where will Adam Hadwin play next?

Adam Hadwin will next be competing at the U.S. Open 2023, which commences on Thursday, June 15 at the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles.

Poll : 0 votes