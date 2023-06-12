Watch : Adam Hadwin gets tackled by a security guard as he mistakes him for a fan amid RBC Canadian Open celebrations

Adam Hadwin got tackled by the security personnel at the RBC Canadian Open, who mistook Hadwin for a fan breaching security. It happened on Sunday when Nick Taylor created history at Oakdale Country Club.

Taylor made a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole on Sunday to become the first Canadian in 69 years to win the RBC Canadian Open. It was a moment to celebrate for every Canadian, including Mike Weir, Corey Conners, and Hadwin, who watched the playoff nervously.

When Taylor made a winning putt, Hadwin grabbed a champagne bottle and popped it in celebration. This was when the security personnel sprinted toward him and tackled him with full force.

Taylor praised the tackle effort by the guard and hoped his friend didn't get injured.

"Corner of my eye I saw he got a nice tackle there," Taylor was quoted as saying via Fox Sports. "I hope he's all right. He was upright when I saw him later. So I hope he doesn't wake up tomorrow morning with any broken ribs or anything."

Hadwin's wife, Jessica, who is known for her humor, didn't waste time reacting and was, as usual, at her funniest best. She informed her fans that Adam was doing well, and as a true Canadian, he apologized to the security guard for getting tackled.

How did Adam Hadwin perform at the RBC Canadian Open?

Adam Hadwin during the third round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Adam Hadwin finished T12 at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at 11-under after posting a 68 on Sunday. Over four days at Oakdale Country Club, he made 19 birdies, six bogeys, and a double bogey.

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open was a historic event for the Canadians, as Nick Taylor became the first local player to lift the trophy since 1954. Nick Taylor made a 72-foot putt to win the fourth hole of the playoff in style. It was his third career win on the PGA Tour.

After the 72 holes, Tommy Fleetwood and Taylor were tied at 17-under. It took four extra holes to decide the winner. The playoff started with both players making birdies on the first playoff hole. Both settled for par on the second and third extra holes.

Now in the fourth playoff hole, Taylor found the green in two shots. On the third shot, he made an incredible putt from the 72-foot distance for an eagle, which was enough for him to write his name in the history books of the RBC Canadian Open.

"I can’t even describe it. This is the most incredible feeling," Taylor was quoted as saying via Golf.com. "The fans were unbelievable all day. Every green, every tee box I was getting ovations and to make those last two putts to give myself a chance to do that, I’m speechless."

What's next for Adam Hadwin?

Adam Hadwin will next be seen competing at the US Open, which begins this week on June 15. The third major of the season will take place at the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

