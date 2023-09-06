2023 Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star match in Rome lineup confirmed: Novak Djokovic, Gareth Bale and Carlos Sainz among big names

The teams for the 2023 Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star Match have been announced. The All-Star Match is an exhibition where famous personalities from music, cinema, and sports will compete in a friendly golf match. It will take place on September 27, ahead of the main event in Rome.

The confirmed names participating in the Celebrity All-Star Match include ATP World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, football legends Andriy Shevchenko and Gareth Bale, F1 racer Carlos Sainz, and Italian professional surfer Leonardo Fioravanti.

Apart from the sports personalities, the list also includes actress Kathryn Newton and Garrett Hilbert from Dude Perfect, one of the most famous sports and comedy content creators on Instagram and TikTok.

Kipp Popert from England and Tommaso Perrino from Italy are the two golfers with disabilities joining the team.

These names will be divided into two teams, Team Monty and Team Pavin, named after Ryder Cup legends Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin. Both players will lead their respective teams and also compete in the Matches.

Montgomerie and Pavin were captains of the European and US Ryder Cup sides, respectively, in the famous 2010 event. For the uninitiated, the conclusion of the 38th Ryder Cup went to the anchor match where Team Europe triumphed over Team USA by a score of 14.5–13.5.

Montgomerie said he was excited to tee off in Rome and experience the Ryder Cup magic once again.

He was quoted as saying via the Ryder Cup:

"We have athletes proven at the highest level in Novak, Gareth, Leonardo and Kipp, and Garrett from Dude Perfect is a strong golfer who’ll be bringing some comedic light relief in the heat of battle."

Pavin said, as per the Ryder Cup:

"Colin and I have had some memorable Ryder Cup battles in the past, most notably in 2010 as competing Captains, so I’m looking forward to going toe-to-toe with him again."

"It will be a fun match, but there is always a real desire to win and I’m expecting my team’s fierce competitive instincts to help us to victory."

Venue

The Celebrity All-Star Match will take place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, which will host this year's Ryder Cup. This is the first time Italy will host the Ryder Cup.

Broadcast

Sky Sports will broadcast the Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star Match live in the United Kingdom, while The Golf Channel has the broadcasting rights for the USA. Fans can also stream the event on the Official Ryder Cup YouTube and X channels, as well as the Ryder Cup Europe and Ryder Cup USA Facebook channels.

Teams for the 2023 Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star match in Rome

Team Monty

Colin Montgomerie, Gareth Bale

Garrett Hilbert, Leonardo Fioravanti

Novak Djokovic, Kipp Popert

Team Pavin

Corey Pavin, Andriy Shevchenko

Kathryn Newton, Victor Cruz

Carlos Sainz. Tomasso Perrino

