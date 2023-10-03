2023 Ryder Cup sets viewing records as the most-watched edition with more than 2,000,000 views

Golf enthusiasts from all around the world have been riveted by the captivating performance of the European squad at the 2023 Ryder Cup. The biennial tournament was broadcast live from Rome by Sky Sports, who calculated that their numbers of viewers were the largest ever.

Over 2 million people watched the channel's broadcast of the event, and the website's editorial content received 10 million views.

The 2023 Ryder Cup has garnered attention from fans and created news on social media. Over 22 million people have seen the tournament content on Twitter (now X), and over 18 million people have viewed it on Instagram.

Viktor Hovland's happy photo with the members of the European squad and their WAGs quickly gained popularity on social media.

Previously, Sky Sports had an amazing viewing at the 2023 Solheim Cup when the European team kept their title.

2023 Ryder Cup recap

The European team dominated the golf course from the very first day at the 2023 Ryder Cup. They won all of their foursome matches and added one more point in the Friday fourball match.

The team again had a good finish in the foursome matches when they won three matches and won one four-ball match.

See below for the results of the 2033 Ryder Cup:

Friday foursome results

Rahm & Hatton (Europe) 4&3 over Scheffler & Burns (U.S.)

Hovland & Aberg (Europe) 4&3 over Homa & Harman(U.S.)

Lowry & Straka (Europe) 2&1 over Morikawa & Fowler (U.S.)

McIlroy & Fleetwood (Europe) 2&1 over Cantlay & Schauffele(U.S.)

Friday four-ball results

Spieth & Thomas (U.S.) TIED Hovland & Hatton (Europe)

Koepka & Spieth (U.S.) TIED Rahm & Hojgaard (Europe)

Homa & Clark (U.S.) TIED Rose & MacIntyre (Europe)

McIlroy & Fitzpatrick (Europe) 5&3 over Schauffele & Morikawa (U.S.)

Saturday's foursome results

Rory Mcllroy & Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Jordan Speith & Justin Thomas (U.S.) by 2&1

Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg (Europe) def. Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka (U.S.) by 9&7

Max Homa & Brain Harman(U.S.) def. Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka (Europe) by 4&2

Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def, Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele (U.S.) by 2&1

Saturday's four-ball results

Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) def. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe), 4 and 3

Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) def. Tommy Fleetwood/Nicolai Højgaard (Europe), 2 and 1

Justin Rose/Robert MacIntyre (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 3 and 2

Patrick Cantlay/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) def. Matt Fitzpatrick/Rory McIlroy (Europe), 1-up

Sunday Singles results

Viktor Hovland (Europe) def. Collin Morikawa (USA), 4 and 3

Scottie Scheffler (USA) tied Jon Rahm (Europe)

Patrick Cantlay (USA) def. Justin Rose (Europe), 2 and 1

Rory McIlroy (Europe) def. Sam Burns (USA), 3 and 1

Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Brian Harman (USA), 3 and 2

Max Homa (USA) def. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe), 1 up

Brooks Koepka (USA) def. Ludvig Aberg (Europe), 3 and 2

Xander Schauffele (USA) def. Nicolai Hojgaard (Europe), 3 and 2

Justin Thomas (USA) def. Sepp Straka (Europe), 2 up

Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Rickie Fowler (USA), 3 and 1

Robert MacIntyre (Europe) def. Wyndham Clark (USA), 2 and 1

Jordan Spieth (USA) tied Shane Lowry (Europe)