The European team upheld their tradition of not dropping the Ryder Cup on home grounds for 30 years. They triumphed over the US team at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, by a score of 16.5-11.5.

The Americans were the favorite to defend their title as they have a strong team, with 10 of its 12 members being ranked in the world's top 20.

However, the European squad performed remarkably well and prevailed by a margin of five points. Despite being considered underdogs, the team's captain, Luke Donald, expressed satisfaction with the group.

Speaking about the European Ryder Cup team, Donald said (via Belfast Telegraph):

"Not many people gave us a chance after Whistling Straits. We were big underdogs, we started to show some form in the last six months and I couldn’t be happier with with the team I’ve got.

“I think these guys will be around for a long time. We formed a bond from day one and they gave me everything. They trusted me and they delivered for me," he added.

The European team's late-season performance is crucial to their success. Following the Tour Championship in August, when the American team was enjoying their break, members of the European squad participated in DP World Tour competitions, which ultimately paid off during Ryder Cup week.

Only Justin Thomas and Max Homa from the American squad participated in tournaments after the Tour Championship, and it was notable that they performed well at the Ryder Cup and raised their team's overall score.

2033 Ryder Cup results

In the Friday foursome matches, the European team made a history-making start to the 2023 Ryder Cup by winning all the foursome matches.

They entered the afternoon game with a lead and added one and a half points there. By winning three of its quartet matches on the second day and adding another point in the four-ball match on Saturday, the squad completely destroyed the US team.

Here are the results of the 2033 Ryder Cup:

Friday foursome results

Rahm & Hatton (Europe) 4&3 over Scheffler & Burns (U.S.)

Hovland & Aberg (Europe) 4&3 over Homa & Harman(U.S.)

Lowry & Straka (Europe) 2&1 over Morikawa & Fowler (U.S.)

McIlroy & Fleetwood (Europe) 2&1 over Cantlay & Schauffele(U.S.)

Friday four-ball results

Spieth & Thomas (U.S.) TIED Hovland & Hatton (Europe)

Koepka & Spieth (U.S.) TIED Rahm & Hojgaard (Europe)

Homa & Clark (U.S.) TIED Rose & MacIntyre (Europe)

McIlroy & Fitzpatrick (Europe) 5&3 over Schauffele & Morikawa (U.S.)

Saturday's foursome results

Rory Mcllroy & Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Jordan Speith & Justin Thomas (U.S.) by 2&1

Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg (Europe) def. Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka (U.S.) by 9&7

Max Homa & Brain Harman(U.S.) def. Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka (Europe) by 4&2

Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def, Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele (U.S.) by 2&1

Saturday's four-ball results

Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) def. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe), 4 and 3

Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) def. Tommy Fleetwood/Nicolai Højgaard (Europe), 2 and 1

Justin Rose/Robert MacIntyre (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 3 and 2

Patrick Cantlay/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) def. Matt Fitzpatrick/Rory McIlroy (Europe), 1-up

Sunday Singles results

Viktor Hovland (Europe) def. Collin Morikawa (USA), 4 and 3

Scottie Scheffler (USA) tied Jon Rahm (Europe)

Patrick Cantlay (USA) def. Justin Rose (Europe), 2 and 1

Rory McIlroy (Europe) def. Sam Burns (USA), 3 and 1

Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Brian Harman (USA), 3 and 2

Max Homa (USA) def. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe), 1 up

Brooks Koepka (USA) def. Ludvig Aberg (Europe), 3 and 2

Xander Schauffele (USA) def. Nicolai Hojgaard (Europe), 3 and 2

Justin Thomas (USA) def. Sepp Straka (Europe), 2 up

Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Rickie Fowler (USA), 3 and 1

Robert MacIntyre (Europe) def. Wyndham Clark (USA), 2 and 1

Jordan Spieth (USA) tied Shane Lowry (Europe)