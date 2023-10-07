2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Saturday tee times and pairing explored 

Ben Griffin topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship after playing two rounds. He topped the leaderboard with a score of under 14.
Griffin played in the first round of the tournament on Thursday and scored 67 followed by another round of 63 to settle for a total of 14-under par 130.
He has a two-stroke lead over Harrison Endycott, who finished in a four-way tie with Luke List, Carl Yuan and Henrik Norlander.
The third round of the PGA Tour event will start on Saturday, October 7 with golfers teeing off at 8:10 a.m. ET with Scott Harrington and Chris Baker starting the game on the first hole followed by Kyle Westmoreland and Michael Gligic, who will tee off at 8:20 a.m. ET.
The tournament leader Ben Griffin will tee off for the third round at 2:50 p.m. ET with Harrison Endycott.
2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Saturday tee times
Here are the tee times for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship's third round (All-time ET):
- 8:10 a.m.: Scott Harrington, Chris Baker
- 8:20 a.m.: Kyle Westmoreland, Michael Gligic
- 8:30 a.m.: Dylan Frittelli, Callum Tarren
- 8:40 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Richy Werenski
- 8:50 a.m.: Kramer Hickok, William McGirt
- 9 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Trevor Cone
- 9:10 a.m.: Eric Cole, Brandon Wu
- 9:20 a.m: .Lee Hodges, Jonas Blixt
- 9:30 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Jim Herman
- 9:45 a.m.: Chris Stroud, Alex Smalley
- 9:55 a.m.: Brett White, Jimmy Walker
- 10:05 a.m.: Adam Long, Nicholas Lindheim
- 10:15 a.m.: Vince Whaley, Ted Potter Jr.
- 10:25 a.m.: Ben Taylor, Kevin Chappell
- 10:35 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Robert Streb
- 10:45 a.m.: Ross Streelman, Cameron Percy
- 10:55 a.m.: Tommy Gainey, Alex Noren
- 11:10 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:20 a.m.: Hank Lebioda, Ben Martin
- 11:30 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Ford Clegg
- 11:40 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Lanto Griffin
- 11:50 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Tyler Duncan
- 12 p.m.: David Lipsky, Doc Redman
- 12:10 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Austin Cook
- 12:20 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Cody Gribble
- 12:35 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Andrew Landry
- 12:45 p.m.: Garrick Higgo, Russell Knox
- 12:55 p.m.: Martin Laird, Cameron Champ
- 1:05 p.m.: Matt NeSmith, Tom Hoge
- 1:15 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Ludvig Aberg
- 1:25 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Brandt Snedeker
- 1:35 p.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Ryder
- 1:45 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Wesley Bryan
- 2 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Peter Kuest
- 2:10 p.m.: Harry Higgs, Erik van Rooyen
- 2:20 p.m.: Zecheng Dou, Troy Merritt
- 2:30 p.m.: Henrik Norlander, Chesson Hadley
- 2:40 p.m.: Luke List, Carl Yuan
- 2:50 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Harrison Endycott