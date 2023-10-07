2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Saturday tee times and pairing explored 

Ben Griffin topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship after playing two rounds. He topped the leaderboard with a score of under 14.

Griffin played in the first round of the tournament on Thursday and scored 67 followed by another round of 63 to settle for a total of 14-under par 130.

He has a two-stroke lead over Harrison Endycott, who finished in a four-way tie with Luke List, Carl Yuan and Henrik Norlander.

The third round of the PGA Tour event will start on Saturday, October 7 with golfers teeing off at 8:10 a.m. ET with Scott Harrington and Chris Baker starting the game on the first hole followed by Kyle Westmoreland and Michael Gligic, who will tee off at 8:20 a.m. ET.

The tournament leader Ben Griffin will tee off for the third round at 2:50 p.m. ET with Harrison Endycott.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Saturday tee times

Here are the tee times for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship's third round (All-time ET):

8:10 a.m.: Scott Harrington, Chris Baker

8:20 a.m.: Kyle Westmoreland, Michael Gligic

8:30 a.m.: Dylan Frittelli, Callum Tarren

8:40 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Richy Werenski

8:50 a.m.: Kramer Hickok, William McGirt

9 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Trevor Cone

9:10 a.m.: Eric Cole, Brandon Wu

9:20 a.m: .Lee Hodges, Jonas Blixt

9:30 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Jim Herman

9:45 a.m.: Chris Stroud, Alex Smalley

9:55 a.m.: Brett White, Jimmy Walker

10:05 a.m.: Adam Long, Nicholas Lindheim

10:15 a.m.: Vince Whaley, Ted Potter Jr.

10:25 a.m.: Ben Taylor, Kevin Chappell

10:35 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Robert Streb

10:45 a.m.: Ross Streelman, Cameron Percy

10:55 a.m.: Tommy Gainey, Alex Noren

11:10 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Akshay Bhatia

11:20 a.m.: Hank Lebioda, Ben Martin

11:30 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Ford Clegg

11:40 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Lanto Griffin

11:50 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Tyler Duncan

12 p.m.: David Lipsky, Doc Redman

12:10 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Austin Cook

12:20 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Cody Gribble

12:35 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Andrew Landry

12:45 p.m.: Garrick Higgo, Russell Knox

12:55 p.m.: Martin Laird, Cameron Champ

1:05 p.m.: Matt NeSmith, Tom Hoge

1:15 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Ludvig Aberg

1:25 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Brandt Snedeker

1:35 p.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Ryder

1:45 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Wesley Bryan

2 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Peter Kuest

2:10 p.m.: Harry Higgs, Erik van Rooyen

2:20 p.m.: Zecheng Dou, Troy Merritt

2:30 p.m.: Henrik Norlander, Chesson Hadley

2:40 p.m.: Luke List, Carl Yuan

2:50 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Harrison Endycott