2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Saturday tee times and pairing explored 

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 07, 2023 06:24 GMT
Sanderson Farms Golf
Sanderson Farms Golf (Image via AP Photo Rogelio V. Solis)

Ben Griffin topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship after playing two rounds. He topped the leaderboard with a score of under 14.

Griffin played in the first round of the tournament on Thursday and scored 67 followed by another round of 63 to settle for a total of 14-under par 130.

He has a two-stroke lead over Harrison Endycott, who finished in a four-way tie with Luke List, Carl Yuan and Henrik Norlander.

The third round of the PGA Tour event will start on Saturday, October 7 with golfers teeing off at 8:10 a.m. ET with Scott Harrington and Chris Baker starting the game on the first hole followed by Kyle Westmoreland and Michael Gligic, who will tee off at 8:20 a.m. ET.

The tournament leader Ben Griffin will tee off for the third round at 2:50 p.m. ET with Harrison Endycott.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Saturday tee times

Here are the tee times for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship's third round (All-time ET):

  • 8:10 a.m.: Scott Harrington, Chris Baker
  • 8:20 a.m.: Kyle Westmoreland, Michael Gligic
  • 8:30 a.m.: Dylan Frittelli, Callum Tarren
  • 8:40 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Richy Werenski
  • 8:50 a.m.: Kramer Hickok, William McGirt
  • 9 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Trevor Cone
  • 9:10 a.m.: Eric Cole, Brandon Wu
  • 9:20 a.m: .Lee Hodges, Jonas Blixt
  • 9:30 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Jim Herman
  • 9:45 a.m.: Chris Stroud, Alex Smalley
  • 9:55 a.m.: Brett White, Jimmy Walker
  • 10:05 a.m.: Adam Long, Nicholas Lindheim
  • 10:15 a.m.: Vince Whaley, Ted Potter Jr.
  • 10:25 a.m.: Ben Taylor, Kevin Chappell
  • 10:35 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Robert Streb
  • 10:45 a.m.: Ross Streelman, Cameron Percy
  • 10:55 a.m.: Tommy Gainey, Alex Noren
  • 11:10 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Akshay Bhatia
  • 11:20 a.m.: Hank Lebioda, Ben Martin
  • 11:30 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Ford Clegg
  • 11:40 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Lanto Griffin
  • 11:50 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Tyler Duncan
  • 12 p.m.: David Lipsky, Doc Redman
  • 12:10 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Austin Cook
  • 12:20 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Cody Gribble
  • 12:35 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Andrew Landry
  • 12:45 p.m.: Garrick Higgo, Russell Knox
  • 12:55 p.m.: Martin Laird, Cameron Champ
  • 1:05 p.m.: Matt NeSmith, Tom Hoge
  • 1:15 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Ludvig Aberg
  • 1:25 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Brandt Snedeker
  • 1:35 p.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Ryder
  • 1:45 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Wesley Bryan
  • 2 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Peter Kuest
  • 2:10 p.m.: Harry Higgs, Erik van Rooyen
  • 2:20 p.m.: Zecheng Dou, Troy Merritt
  • 2:30 p.m.: Henrik Norlander, Chesson Hadley
  • 2:40 p.m.: Luke List, Carl Yuan
  • 2:50 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Harrison Endycott
