What is the Sanderson Farms championship projected cut-line? All you need to know

The second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship continues Friday at The Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi. Chesson Hadley led the leaderboard after the first round, and the projected cut line is set.

Organizers are projecting a cut line of -3. The course is par 72, so to be eligible to play over the weekend, players must finish the first two rounds with 141 strokes or less.

With about half of the field (72 players) still to play in the second round, there are already several surprises below the projected cut line for the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Among them is defending champion Mackenzie Huges, who finished the first wave with a 2-under 70. The Canadian will be looking to reverse that situation starting at 1:50 p.m. Eastern time.

The top-ranked golfer in the Sanderson Farms Championship field, Emiliano Grillo (35th), is also currently below the cut line (E). He will also tee off at 1:50 p.m. on Friday.

The other member of the world's top 50 players playing in the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tom Hoge (50th), is also below the projected cut line (-1). The American will look to make up lost ground starting at 1:39 p.m.

Chez Reavie (86th), ranked in the top 100, is not only below the projected cut line but five shots behind (+2). Reavie will need to improve his performance in the second round to be in contention this weekend.

How is the Sanderson Farms Championship going?

The Sanderson Farms Championship is currently halfway through the second round, and only six players have finished. At the top of the leaderboard is Carl Yuan at -12. The Chinese is playing on the 10th hole.

The first round was led by Chesson Hadley, who carded an 8-under 64 with eight birdies and no bogeys. At the 10th hole on Friday, Hadley had three birdies and one bogey and is T4.

Brandon Wu and Henrik Norlander both shone with rounds of 65, Wu with seven birdies and no bogeys and Norlander with five birdies and an eagle.

Newly-crowned Ryder Cup champion Ludvig Aberg looked good in his return to the PGA Tour. His first round was a 5-under 72 with six birdies and one bogey. This Friday, he is T16 with two birdies and one bogey.

Another player getting a lot of media attention is Akshay Bathia. The promising youngster shot a first round 66 on Thursday, with seven birdies and one bogey, to finish among the leaders. This Friday, he had two birdies and a bogey and is T10 at the 14th hole with a total of -7.

Others who finished with a 66 in the first round were Carl Yuan, Luke List, Peter Malnati, Matt NeSmith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Russell Knox.