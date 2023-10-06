2023 Sanderson Farms Championship tickets: Price details, where to buy, and more explored

Another fall event, the Sanderson Farms Championship is already underway. However, those fans willing to purchase tickets for the action-packed event at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi, must anticipate prices ranging between $26.00 to $41.00.

Fans should foresee paying $34.33 per day on average for a ticket to watch some of the top PGA Tour players competing with up-and-coming golfers. They even had the option of purchasing tickets for the first two rounds of the competitions for as little as $26.

The cost may increase to around $41 for the tournament on the final day. You may buy yourself a ticket to this fall event from platforms such as TicketMaster.com or TicketSmarter.com. For TicketMaster.com, fans may book their tickets via their phone.

Moreover, kids (age 17 or under) accompanying an adult will get free entry on the ground ticket level. The bulk of these tickets, like most PGA Tour tickets, are probably only general admission.

However, more expensive options with fewer seating choices can be offered to a few individuals. Therefore, for a premium feel, golf buffs may consider buying fan pavilion tickets which TicketMaster.com is currently providing between $50-$60 only.

Besides, every day from 5th October to 8th October, free admission will be given to active duty personnel and first responders. Also, four free mobile Daily Grounds Tickets are available to members of the military and first responders. They must, however, upload their valid identification online at the official site: Sandersonfarmschampionship.com.

The golf circuit must also note that since this is a premier event in Mississippi, tickets might sell out a little early. So they need to buy them quickly.

A peek at the ongoing Sanderson Farms Championship event

Friday is the second day of the Sanderson Farms Championship event. Currently, Carl Yuan is at the top of the leaderboard with a total score of 13-under. Harrison Endycott and Luke List are tied for the second position with a total score of 12-under.

Italy Ryder Cup Golf (Image via Getty)

Next, while the European Team is still celebrating their Ryder Cup success, PGA Tour player Ludvig Aberg is also giving his best to defeat the 2022 defending Champion Mackenzie Hughes. Aberg is currently sitting in the T11 position alongside a few golfers with a total score of 7-under.

Many of the event's contestants are first-timers on the PGA Tour. The round is still in progress and anything can happen at the end of the Sanderson Farms Championship's second round.