Days after Ryder Cup triumph, Ludvig Aberg returns to the course to compete in the Sanderson Championship

The world of golf is one big loop, with no beginning or end to the season, and Ludvig Aberg is proof of that. The echoes of Europe's resounding victory in the Ryder Cup (with Aberg among its 12 heroes) are still reverberating, and the Swede is already in Mississippi to tee off in the Sanderson Farms Championship, which begins this Thursday.

Ludvig Aberg, ranked 79th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), is the 11th top golfer in the Sanderson Farms Championship field. The list is topped by Argentina's Emiliano Grillo (35th).

Aberg earned a spot in the Sanderson Farms Championship field based on his results last season. He will tee off on Thursday at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time from hole 1. He will play in a group that also includes Akshay Bhatia and Adam Svensson.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the first event of the PGA Tour season for Ludvig Aberg and the eighth on this circuit since he turned professional last June. His results have been spectacular, with six cuts, one top 10 and three other top 25s.

At the end of the 2022-23 regular season, Ludvig Aberg went to Europe, where he played in three tournaments with even more outstanding results. He finished T4 at the Czech Masters and won the European Masters the following week.

He finished T10 in the BMW Championship, but not before leading the tournament until the start of the final round. It was an excellent prelude to what was to come in his Ryder Cup debut.

At the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Ludvig Aberg contributed two points to Europe's victory after winning two and losing two.

Sanderson Farms Championship Field ft. Ludvig Aberg and more

Only two players from the OWGR Top 50 are entered in the Sanderson Farms Championship, the aforementioned Grillo and Tom Hoge (50th). However, 16 others from the top 100 will be in attendance, including Ludvig Aberg.

Notable among them are defending champion Mackenzie Hughes (96th),Lee Hodges (53rd), and Adam Svensson (63rd).

Other previous year's winners in the Sanderson Farms Championship include the aforementioned Bhatia (103rd), Davis Riley (104th) and Nick Hardy (149th).

Five of those players qualified in the top 50 for the 2023 FedEx Cup. They were Grillo, Hoge, Hodges, Erick Cole (62nd) and Svensson.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is currently played at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi. It was founded in 1968 as the Magnolia Classic. After that, it had several names until it acquired its current name in 2015.

Several top players have left their mark on the tournament. This includes Payne Stewart, who won in 1982, Luke Donald (2002), and Sergio Garcia (2020). Paul Azinger and Nick Faldo also had good performances here, although they did not win.