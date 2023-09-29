“Golf is easy when you’re playing with The Stud”: Viktor Hovland in awe of teammate and Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg

The prestigious Ryder Cup competition is underway currently. After the Friday morning foursome session, world number 4 Viktor Hovland was amazed at his partner Ludvig Aberg’s performance. Hovland was so impressed by his teammate that he found him a stud.

Aberg is a Ryder Cup rookie and only turned professional in June 2023. The 23-year-old golfer, along with his teammate, beat Team US players Max Homa and Brian Harman with a score of 4&3. This eventually made Hovland proud of his partner, who had an edgy start.

“Golf is easy when you’re playing with The Stud,” expressed Viktor Hovland after the first session concluded.

Well, since Ludvig Aberg has just started his professional golfing career and hasn’t won a single major, he had to perform exceptionally well for the Ryder Cup. This is especially true because he even has to make his captain proud for considering him.

Ludvig Aberg is tall and slender, with chiseled features. This eventually makes playing golf easy, which, according to Hovland, is true. Although he had an edgy start, he proved to be a good partner for Hovland.

Italy Ryder Cup Golf (Image via Getty)

For Friday’s opening session, Hovland had a brilliant start with a chip-in birdie. He even holed a 20-footer at the second hole.

However, the pair went on to cherish the best moment after Aberg successfully settled in his Ryder Cup debut. He first paired the European team two up by hitting a 12-foot birdie putt.

Next, the Swedish golfer holed a 15-foot par putt to win the ninth hole. This eventually led the European team to go three-up. Lastly, they made a birdie at the 12th hole to earn a victory in the opening session.

After the morning session, the Fourballs session commenced in the afternoon. However, there wasn’t any reputation for pairings. Aberg skipped the fourball match, whereas Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton returned to the course.

A glance into Ludvig Aberg’s golfing career

Ludvig Aberg has only been playing professionally for four months but already has one European Tour victory.

He delivered a spectacular effort, birding four of his final five holes to win the Omega European Masters in Switzerland earlier this month and earn his first professional championship. The said competition is the final Europe qualifying event.

Moreover, although he is new on the tour, he has set some really good records in his amateur career. His incredible form has led captain Luke Donald to pick him for the Ryder Cup event. It was just his first Ryder Cup match today, and we can expect him to make wonders on European soil for the next two days.