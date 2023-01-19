2023 Saudi International full field explored

The Asian Tour’s Saudi International returns for its fifth outing in February. The event, held at Jeddah's Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, is set to tee off on February 2 and continue till the 5th.

Much like its previous four outings, the fifth edition of the Saudi International features a loaded field. Interestingly, it has the biggest names from the LIV Golf set to tee up. The event, sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will see players like reigning champion Harold Varner III, 2019 and 2021 winner Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson on the field.

Almost half of the 126-man field at the event will consist of LIV Golf pros. It is pertinent to note that this will be one of the few non-LIV events on these golfers’ schedules.

2023 Saudi International field

The 2023 Saudi International field is special. Unlike other events, the Asian Tour tournament is stacked with LIV golfers. This includes world No. 3 Cameron Smith, who is the highest-ranked player on the field. Smith’s compatriot, Marc Leishman, 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, and two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson will be among others on the field.

While the event’s field will lack players from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, it’ll be no short of top-rated players. Moreover, players like former World No. 1 Lee Westwood and Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, who is currently teeing up at the DP World Tour event in Abu Dhabi, will also fly down to Jeddah's Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for the Asian Tour event.

PGA Tour’s Cameron Young, Lucas Herbert, and Cameron Champ will be the exceptions on the field. The players will compete for the event's $5 million prize purse. While the paycheck is impressive, LIV golfers would be more interested in the 26 Official World Golf Ranking points the winner gets.

Here is the complete line-up for the 2023 Saudi International:

Abraham Ancer

Adrian Otaegui

Aguri Iwasaki

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Andrew Dodt

Andy Ogletree

Angelo Que

Anirban Lahiri

Bernd Wiesberger

Berry Henson

Bio Kim

Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Cameron Champ

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Cameron Young

Carlos Ortiz

Chan Shih-chang

Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III

Chase Koepka

Danthai Boonma

David Puig

Ding Wenyi (a)

Dustin Johnson

El Mehdi Fakori (a)

Eugenio Chacarra

Faisal Mohammed Salhab (a)

Filippo Celli

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Hennie Du Plessis

Henrik Stenson

Hideto Tanihara

Hiroshi Iwata

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

Ian Snyman

Issa Abouelela (a)

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

James Piot

Jarin Todd

Jason Kokrak

Jazz Janewattananond

Jbe Kruger

Jediah Morgan

Jinichiro Kozuma

Joaquin Niemann

Justin Harding

Kevin Na

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Kosuke Hamamoto

Laurie Canter

Lee Westwood

Louis de Jager

Louis James Dobbelaar

Louis Oosthuizen

Lucas Herbert

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Matt Killen

Matthew Wolff

Miguel Carballo

Minkyu Kim

Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra

Nitithorn Thippong

Oihan Guillamoundeguy

Oliver Fisher

Othman Ibrahim Almulla

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Peter Uihlein

Phachara Khongwatmai

Phil Mickelson

Quinn Riley

Rashid Khan

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)

Rattanon Wannasrichan

Richard Bland

Richard T. Lee

Rikuya Hoshino

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sam Horsfield

Sanghyun Park

Sarit Suwannarut

Saud Abdullah Al Sharif (a)

Scott Hend

Scott Vincent

Sergio Garcia

Shergo Al Kurdi

Shiv Kapur

Shubhankar Sharma

Sihwan Kim

Stefano Mazzoli

Steve Lewton

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Taehee Lee

Taehoon Ok

Taiga Semikawa

Takumi Kanaya

Talor Gooch

Taylor Dickson

Tirawat Kaewsiribandit

Todd Sinnott

Tom Lewis

Travis Smyth

Trevor Simsby

Turk Pettit

Victor Perez

Wade Ormsby

Yeongsu Kim

Yikeun Chang

Yuki Inamori

Zach Murray

More details on the 2023 Saudi International, including schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.

