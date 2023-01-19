2023 Saudi International full field explored

The Asian Tour’s Saudi International returns for its fifth outing in February. The event, held at Jeddah's Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, is set to tee off on February 2 and continue till the 5th.
Much like its previous four outings, the fifth edition of the Saudi International features a loaded field. Interestingly, it has the biggest names from the LIV Golf set to tee up. The event, sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will see players like reigning champion Harold Varner III, 2019 and 2021 winner Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson on the field.
Almost half of the 126-man field at the event will consist of LIV Golf pros. It is pertinent to note that this will be one of the few non-LIV events on these golfers’ schedules.
2023 Saudi International field
The 2023 Saudi International field is special. Unlike other events, the Asian Tour tournament is stacked with LIV golfers. This includes world No. 3 Cameron Smith, who is the highest-ranked player on the field. Smith’s compatriot, Marc Leishman, 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, and two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson will be among others on the field.
While the event’s field will lack players from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, it’ll be no short of top-rated players. Moreover, players like former World No. 1 Lee Westwood and Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, who is currently teeing up at the DP World Tour event in Abu Dhabi, will also fly down to Jeddah's Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for the Asian Tour event.
PGA Tour’s Cameron Young, Lucas Herbert, and Cameron Champ will be the exceptions on the field. The players will compete for the event's $5 million prize purse. While the paycheck is impressive, LIV golfers would be more interested in the 26 Official World Golf Ranking points the winner gets.
Here is the complete line-up for the 2023 Saudi International:
- Abraham Ancer
- Adrian Otaegui
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Andrew Dodt
- Andy Ogletree
- Angelo Que
- Anirban Lahiri
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Berry Henson
- Bio Kim
- Branden Grace
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Bubba Watson
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Cameron Young
- Carlos Ortiz
- Chan Shih-chang
- Charl Schwartzel
- Charles Howell III
- Chase Koepka
- Danthai Boonma
- David Puig
- Ding Wenyi (a)
- Dustin Johnson
- El Mehdi Fakori (a)
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Faisal Mohammed Salhab (a)
- Filippo Celli
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Graeme McDowell
- Harold Varner III
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Henrik Stenson
- Hideto Tanihara
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Hudson Swafford
- Ian Poulter
- Ian Snyman
- Issa Abouelela (a)
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- James Piot
- Jarin Todd
- Jason Kokrak
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Jbe Kruger
- Jediah Morgan
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Joaquin Niemann
- Justin Harding
- Kevin Na
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Kosuke Hamamoto
- Laurie Canter
- Lee Westwood
- Louis de Jager
- Louis James Dobbelaar
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Lucas Herbert
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Matt Killen
- Matthew Wolff
- Miguel Carballo
- Minkyu Kim
- Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- Oliver Fisher
- Othman Ibrahim Almulla
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Paul Casey
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Peter Uihlein
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Phil Mickelson
- Quinn Riley
- Rashid Khan
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- Richard Bland
- Richard T. Lee
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Sam Horsfield
- Sanghyun Park
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Saud Abdullah Al Sharif (a)
- Scott Hend
- Scott Vincent
- Sergio Garcia
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Shiv Kapur
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Sihwan Kim
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Steve Lewton
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Taehee Lee
- Taehoon Ok
- Taiga Semikawa
- Takumi Kanaya
- Talor Gooch
- Taylor Dickson
- Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
- Todd Sinnott
- Tom Lewis
- Travis Smyth
- Trevor Simsby
- Turk Pettit
- Victor Perez
- Wade Ormsby
- Yeongsu Kim
- Yikeun Chang
- Yuki Inamori
- Zach Murray
More details on the 2023 Saudi International, including schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.