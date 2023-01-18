Saudi International field to be identical to DP World Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship strength

LIV Golf players are deprived of OWGR points, but they maintain a strong presence on the field. The newly formed series players are queuing up for the upcoming Saudi International Tournament next month, whose field is reported to have identical strength to this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Tournament.

LIV golfers are still barred from competing on the historic PGA Tour but are permitted to compete on the European Tour until the hearing of the ongoing legal battle.

A few LIV golfers, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Patrick Reed, will join the DP World Tour players in the UAE. They will also be playing at the Saudi International, which is now part of the Asian Tour, following their sour relationship with the DP and PGA Tour.

A fan Twitter account that goes by the name Nosferatu claimed that the strength of the field in both tournaments is projected to match one another.

It is worth noting that 20 players from the tumultuous series will compete in the Saudi International, which serves as the backroll for the LIV Golf. The three golfers are previous winners of the Saudi International Tournament.

Meanwhile, the legal battle is still on, and the court will probably release its verdict this year, unveiling the future of the players at the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour events.

PGA Tour players receive waivers to compete at the Saudi International

Since the inception of the Saudi International in 2019, most of the golfers playing on the PGA Tour have competed in the championship.

While Saudi International has connected with the controversial LIV Golf, which was allegedly accused of peeling away dozens of PGA Tour players by offering incentives and undeniable amounts to golfers, the tour has maintained a distance from Saudi officials.

According to Golf Weekly, some PGA Tour players received waivers to compete alongside LIV Golf players in Saudi Arabia in February.

Cameron Smith, the PGA Tour's reigning Rookie of the Year, is rumored to be playing at the Saudi International event alongside Cameron Champ and Lucas Herbert. Three Korn Ferry Tour players have received permission.

Notably, Davis Holman, Herbert's agent, confirmed that he would compete with LIV golfers in February. He released a statement saying:

"He (Lucas) has played the event in the past, enjoys the golf course, and it fits well into his playing schedule following the Dubai Desert Classic."

The Saudi International is set to take place from February 2 to 5 at Royal Greens in King Abdullah Economic City.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field

Issa Abou El Ela

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Dan Bradbury

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

El Mehdi Fakori

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Daniel Gavins

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Yan Wei Liu

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Alex Noren

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

JC Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Matthew Southgate

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

