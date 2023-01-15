Saudi International to feature Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau 

LIV Golf stars Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau are all set to feature in the upcoming Saudi International tournament.

Cameron Smith is already confirmed to play in the tournament, and now Dustin, Brooks, and Bryson have joined the series. The event is scheduled to take place from February 2 to 5 at the Royal Green Golf and Country Club.

Dustin holds a strong grip on the championship and has clinched two titles since its inception in 2019.

Interestingly, Dustin Johnson won the inaugural season of the Saudi International and also registered his victory in the first season of LIV Golf. The star golfer won $35 million in prize money at the LIV Golf Series, making him the series' highest-money winner. After a successful year, fans' hopes are pretty high for Dustin as they await his upcoming tournament.

Koepka also has experience playing at the Royal Greens. He won his first LIV Golf title on the course in October 2022 after defeating Peter Uihlein.

Although the full list of golfers competing at the Saudi International has yet to be announced, we can expect the best stars to compete at the championship. PGA Tour players are also competing at the tournamen this year.

PGA players receive waivers to compete at Saudi International

The Saudi rnational has sparked a feud with the PGA Tour after supporting the newly formed LIV Golf. When the Tour slammed LIV for snatching their top-ranked golfer, the Saudi-backed series sued them for suspending golfers from playing on the Tour.

Over time, things got totally different, and the battle turned more brutal as the golfers started talking ill of each other and putting a shade on their rival series. Things seemingly calmed down a bit after LIV Golf received the Masters invitation, and now a few of the PGA Tour golfers have received waivers to compete in the Saudi International.

According to Golf Weekly, Cameron Young, Cameron Champ, and Lucas Herbert will be playing on the upcoming tour in February. They received a waiver from PGA Tour officials along with three Korn Ferry Tour players whose names have not been revealed yet.

There has been no confirmation from Cameron Young or Champ's side. However, Lucan Herbert's agent has confirmed his presence for the Saudi international. His agent said:

"He (Lucas) has played the event in the past, enjoys the golf course, and it fits well into his playing schedule following the Dubai Desert Classic."

The Saudi Arabia-based tournament has high hopes, with fans hoping to witness some brilliant shots on the greens. It would be incredible to see the PGA Tour and LIV Golf compete in the same tournament for the first time since the series' inception.

The Saudi International was supposed to be a part of the DP World Tour but is currently running under the Asian Tour. The 2023 edition will be its fifth season. Dustin Johnson won two trophies, while Graeme McDowell clinched the trophy in 2020, and Harold Varner II won in 2022.

