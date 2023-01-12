PGA Tour’s reigning Rookie of the Year Cameron Young among golfers allowed to play controversial Saudi event

The PGA Tour has agreed to give some of its players waivers so they can compete in the Saudi International events. The Tour's reigning Rookie of the Year and a last season winner were granted permission to play in Saudi Arabia next month.

Although the PGA Tour has not revealed the names of all the golfers for PIF Saudi International, several outlets have claimed that the Tour accepted Cameron Young, Cameron Champ, and Lucas Herbert's requests.

The series has been in the headlines for barring their players from playing on the PGA Tour. However, things are changing rapidly, and the PGA Tour appears to be on the same page as the tumultuous series.

Although the players suspended last year remain deprived of playing on the PGA Tour, the few golfers who asked for their release were granted permission in 2023. The PGA Tour was still tight-lipped about their shocking decision, but fans wondered if they had agreed to the change to keep their best players loyal to the series.

Since the Saudi International's inception in 2019 and the creation of LIV Golf, dozens of PGA Tour players have left the series after being offered enticing contracts.

It is important to note that Cameron Young was named Rookie of the Year by the PGA Tour, while Herbert was the winner of the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Undoubtedly, the PGA Tour could not afford to lose two of its phenomenal players and thus allowed them to play at the Saudi International events.

Lucas Herbert's agent confirms his release to compete at the Saudi event

Lucas Herbert is an exceptionally amazing player and certainly a rising gem in golf. He won the Bermuda Championship in 2021 and earned $2.5 million in prize money.

Herbert's agent, Davis Holman, confirmed that he will be competing at the King Abdullah Economic City, which will take place from February 2 to 5.

Holman released a statement saying:

"He (Lucas) has played the event in the past, enjoys the golf course, and it fits well into his playing schedule following the Dubai Desert Classic."

However, Cameron Young and Champ have not responded to the news yet.

It is pertinent to note that Herbert has played in the Saudi International, while Young and Champ will have their first taste of playing in Saudi Arabia if they play in the event.

The tournament was originally an integral part of the DP World Tour, but LIV Golf sued them. The hearing will take place this year. Meanwhile, the tournament became controversial when LIV Golf invested $200 million last year.

Although the 2023 Saudi International is a part of the Asian Tour, the PGA Tour has barred its players from competing because it has been linked with LIV Golf. It is the backbone of LIV Golf, which has attracted several high-profile former PGA Tour golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau, to play at their event.

Recently, LIV golfers were also allowed to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Poll : 0 votes