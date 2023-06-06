2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic field: Players and rankings explored

The 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, June 8, at the Seaview Resort in Galloway, New Jersey. The four-day event is set to have a 144-player field competing for the $1.75 million purse on offer.
According to the LPGA Tour, the ShopRite LPGA Classic field will be headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Atthaya Thitikul and Georgia Hall, among others. The event will have 16 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. World No.6 Thitikul will be the highest-rated player on the field, followed by No.8 Henderson.
Hyo-Joo Kim, Ashleigh Buhai, Ayaka Furue, Ruoning Yin, Anna Nordqvist and Aditi Ashok are some other big names to watch on the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic field. The LPGA golfers will make their third stop in New Jersey this season to play the event, which leads to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. With such a stacked field in action, it’ll be interesting to see how the circuit’s big names fare this weekend.
2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic field
Here are the top 50 players in the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic field:
- 6 - Atthaya Thitikul
- 8 - Brooke Henderson
- 9 - Georgia Hall
- 10 - Hyo-Joo Kim
- 16 - Ashleigh Buhai
- 17 - Ayaka Furue
- 23 - Ruoning Yin
- 29 - Madelene Sagstrom
- 33 - Sei Young Kim
- 35 - Hae Ran Ryu
- 36 - Anna Nordqvist
- 40 - Andrea Lee
- 41 - Yuka Saso
- 42 - Cheyenne Knight
- 49 - Yuna Nishimura
- 50 - Aditi Ashok
Here is the complete player field for the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic:
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Dottie Ardina
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Chella Choi
- Karen Chung
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Austin Ernst
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Dana Fall
- Maisie Filler (a)
- Meaghan Francella
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Julieta Granada
- Natalie Gulbis
- Georgia Hall
- Haylee Harford
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Linnea Johansson
- Soo Bin Joo
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Gina Kim
- Christina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Aline Krauter
- Ines Laklalech
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Ilhee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Chiara Noja
- Haru Nomura
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Kum-Kang Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Mel Reid
- Riley Rennell
- Paula Reto
- Louise Ridderstrom
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Pauline Roussin
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Jenny Shin
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Ellinor Sudow
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Gabriella Then
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Maria Torres
- Ayako Uehara
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Samantha Wagner
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Laura Wearn
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Jing Yan
- Ruoning Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Weiwei Zhang
More details on the ShopRite LPGA Classic, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.