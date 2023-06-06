2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic field: Players and rankings explored

The 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, June 8, at the Seaview Resort in Galloway, New Jersey. The four-day event is set to have a 144-player field competing for the $1.75 million purse on offer.

According to the LPGA Tour, the ShopRite LPGA Classic field will be headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Atthaya Thitikul and Georgia Hall, among others. The event will have 16 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. World No.6 Thitikul will be the highest-rated player on the field, followed by No.8 Henderson.

Hyo-Joo Kim, Ashleigh Buhai, Ayaka Furue, Ruoning Yin, Anna Nordqvist and Aditi Ashok are some other big names to watch on the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic field. The LPGA golfers will make their third stop in New Jersey this season to play the event, which leads to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. With such a stacked field in action, it’ll be interesting to see how the circuit’s big names fare this weekend.

2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic field

Here are the top 50 players in the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic field:

6 - Atthaya Thitikul

8 - Brooke Henderson

9 - Georgia Hall

10 - Hyo-Joo Kim

16 - Ashleigh Buhai

17 - Ayaka Furue

23 - Ruoning Yin

29 - Madelene Sagstrom

33 - Sei Young Kim

35 - Hae Ran Ryu

36 - Anna Nordqvist

40 - Andrea Lee

41 - Yuka Saso

42 - Cheyenne Knight

49 - Yuna Nishimura

50 - Aditi Ashok

Here is the complete player field for the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic:

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Dottie Ardina

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Chella Choi

Karen Chung

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Austin Ernst

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Dana Fall

Maisie Filler (a)

Meaghan Francella

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Julieta Granada

Natalie Gulbis

Georgia Hall

Haylee Harford

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Linnea Johansson

Soo Bin Joo

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

In Kyung Kim

Gina Kim

Christina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Aline Krauter

Ines Laklalech

Brittany Lang

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Ilhee Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Ruixin Liu

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Chiara Noja

Haru Nomura

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Lee-Anne Pace

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Louise Ridderstrom

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

Hae Ran Ryu

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Maria Torres

Ayako Uehara

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Laura Wearn

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Dewi Weber

Jing Yan

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Arpichaya Yubol

Weiwei Zhang

More details on the ShopRite LPGA Classic, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.

