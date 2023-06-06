ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023: Schedule, timings, top players, prize purse and more

The highly anticipated ShopRite LPGA Classic, which will take place from June 9-11, 2023, has heightened the excitement in the world of women's golf. This tournament promises to showcase the best talent in the game. Fans can expect three days of tough action and spectacular moments on the greens at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club's Bay Course.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023 features a massive $1,750,000 prize fund, which will likely draw elite players from the Women's Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour. This large prize pool emphasises the significance of the tournament and ensures that competition will be severe, with players striving for their portion of the prize money.

The Bay Course at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, noted for its tough course and magnificent seaside landscape, is a perfect venue for the competition. The strategic design of the course will put golfers' talents and precision to the test, producing an exciting spectacle for both players and spectators.

Brooke M. Henderson won the 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic

The previous edition of the tournament, held in 2022, was won by Canadian golfer Brooke M. Henderson. Henderson's outstanding performance included rounds of 67, 70, and 64, for a total of 201 strokes and a final-round score of 12-under-par.

Her victory earned her a well-deserved $262,500 in prize money. Henderson's victory demonstrated her talent, determination, and ability to deal with the pressure of a high-profile competition.

ShopRite LPGA Classic: Past champions

The tournament has seen the crowning of several great champions who have made an indelible impact on the tournament's history throughout the last five years. Let us take a closer look at the winners from the last five years:

Celine Boutier in 2021

The ShopRite Classic 2021 was won by French golfer Celine Boutier. She finished with a total score of 199, an incredible 14-under-par, thanks to a spectacular show of consistency and talent.

ShopRite LPGA Classic - Final Round

Her rounds of 66, 70, and 63 demonstrated her ability to handle the difficult course and win the tournament.

Mel Reid won in 2020

Mel Reid, an English golfer, won the ShopRite Classic in 2020. Reid's stellar performance featured rounds of 68, 64, 66, and 67, for a total of 265 strokes and a remarkable 19-under-par score.

ShopRite LPGA Classic - Final Round

Her outstanding display of consistency and shot-making earned her a well-deserved victory.

Lexi Thompson won in 2019

Lexi Thompson, an American golfer, left her imprint on the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2019. Thompson wowed the crowd with rounds of 64, 70, and 67, finishing at 12-under-par, with a total score of 201.

ShopRite LPGA Classic - Final Round

Thompson's success demonstrated her talent, poise, and ability to rise to the situation in a very competitive field.

Annie Park won in 2018

The 2018 ShopRite tournament was won by Annie Park of the United States. Park's outstanding performance featured rounds of 69, 65, and 63, for a total score of 197, an astounding 16-under-par. Her outstanding performance and ability to regularly score low led to a well-deserved triumph.

These victors have proven their skill, persistence, and ability to manage the tournament's difficulties.

