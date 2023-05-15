Create

How much did LPGA golfers win at 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup? Prize money payouts explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified May 15, 2023 09:30 GMT
Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Round
Jin Young Ko celebrates winning the Cognizant Founders Cup (Image via Getty)

The LPGA Tour’s 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup concluded on Sunday with Jin Young Ko lifting the trophy. The South Korean golfer won the event by beating Minjee Lee in a playoff. This was Ko’s third time winning the event.

The Cognizant Founders Cup has one of the largest non-major purses on tour at $3 million. With the win, Ko bagged the winner’s share of $450,000. The winner’s share got a marginal bump from 2019 when Ko won the Founders Cup for the first time. She returned home with $225,000 back then. The two-time major winner took her 2023 season earnings to $970,692, and career earnings to over $11 million with the win.

Apart from the money, the Founders Cup champion also earned 500 CME Globe points for winning the event this weekend. She also earned a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour.

Third time is definitely the charm 🏆 https://t.co/HFDLjfDi7F

While Ko took the major share of the event’s total purse, runner-up Lee settled for a paycheck of $282,165. Ashleigh Buhai, who finished third, won $204,690, while fourth-placed Hae Ran Ryu bagged $158,344. Interestingly, favorite Lydia Ko finished T42 and earned $12,498 for her efforts.

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup:

  • WIN: Jin Young Ko - $450,000
  • 2: Minjee Lee - $282,165
  • 3: Ashleigh Buhai - $204,690
  • 4: Hae Ran Ryu - $158,344
  • T-5: Aditi Ashok - $106,336
  • T-5: Atthaya Thitikul - $106,336
  • T-5: Angel Yin - $106,336
  • 8: Nasa Hataoka - $76,470
  • 9: Cheyenne Knight - $68,746
  • T-10: Madelene Sagstrom - $58,188
  • T-10: Grace Kim - $58,188
  • T-10: Georgia Hall - $58,188
  • T-13: Ariya Jutanugarn - $46,344
  • T-13: Sarah Kemp - $46,344
  • T-13: Anna Nordqvist - $46,344
  • T-13: Hye-Jin Choi - $46,344
  • T-17: Albane Valenzuela - $37,694
  • T-17: Morgane Metraux - $37,694
  • T-17: Celine Borge - $37,694
  • T-17: Min Lee - $37,694
  • T-21: Jennifer Kupcho - $32,442
  • T-21: Narin An - $32,442
  • T-21: Stacy Lewis - $32,442
  • T-21: Sei Young Kim - $32,442
  • T-25: Lauren Coughlin - $26,829
  • T-25: A Lim Kim - $26,829
  • T-25: Wei-Ling Hsu - $26,829
  • T-25: Ryann O’Toole - $26,829
  • T-25: Mel Reid - $26,829
  • T-25: Lizette Salas - $26,829
  • T-31: Karis Davidson - $20,276
  • T-31: Pajaree Anannarukarn - $20,276
  • T-31: Ruoning Yin - $20,276
  • T-31: Stephanie Kyriacou - $20,276
  • T-31: Yuna Nishimura - $20,276
  • T-31: Lexi Thompson - $20,276
  • T-31: Alison Lee - $20,276
  • T-31: Celine Boutier - $20,276
  • T-39: Samantha Wagner - $16,066
  • T-39: Gemma Dryburgh - $16,066
  • T-39: Frida Kinhult - $16,066
  • T-42: Maria Fassi - $12,498
  • T-42: Luna Sobron Galmes - $12,498
  • T-42: Sofia Garcia - $12,498
  • T-42: Lydia Ko - $12,498
  • T-42: Jenny Shin - $12,498
  • T-42: Mariajo Uribe - $12,498
  • T-42: Perrine Delacour - $12,498
  • T-42: Peiyun Chien - $12,498
  • T-42: Emma Talley - $12,498
  • T-42: Maddie Szeryk - $12,498
  • T-52: Yu Liu - $9,269
  • T-52: Brittany Lincicome - $9,269
  • T-52: Megan Khang - $9,269
  • T-52: Bronte Law - $9,269
  • T-52: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $9,269
  • T-52: Lucy Li - $9,269
  • T-52: Bailey Tardy - $9,269
  • T-59: Yealimi Noh - $7,879
  • T-59: Azahara Munoz - $7,879
  • 61: Ally Ewing - $7,571
  • 62: Yu-Sang Hou - $7,414
  • T-63: Lauren Stephenson - $7,184
  • T-63: Annie Park - $7,184
  • 65: Allisen Corpuz - $6,951
  • 66: Pauline Roussin - $6,797

After a successful Founders Cup outing, the LPGA Tour will now head to the Liberty National country club in New Jersey for the Mizuho Americas Open in June.

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
