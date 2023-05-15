Who won the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup? Exploring the final leaderboard and more

Jin Young Ko overcame a four strokes lead in the final round to claim the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup, beating Minjee Lee in a sudden-death playoff.

Ko carded a 5-under 67 on Sunday, May 14, to tie with Minjee Lee, who held a two-shot lead with three holes remaining. Defending champion Lee posted a par-71 on the final day which included four birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey.

Lee hit it a little too far from the hole in an attempt to hit the winning birdie, handing the victory to Ko at Upper Montclair Country Club. This was her third Founders Cup victory, with each of them coming at three different courses.

The 27-year-old South Korean had earlier defended her HSBC Women's World Championship in March. She said as per GolfWeek:

"It’s a great honor. I thank all the past founders today, so I really thank to everybody to make that amazing tour.

"It feels really good and I'm honored to get the third trophy in college and the Founders Cup. Yeah, can't wait to play next year."

Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa finished third at 10-under followed by South Korean rookie Hae Ran Ryu who carded a 9-under. Fifth place was shared by Aditi Ashok of India, Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, and American Angel Yin at 7-under.

Nasa Hataoka of Japan ended in eighth place at 6-under.

Final leaderboard for the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup Explored

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup:

1. Jin Young Ko -13

2. Minjee Lee -13

3. Ashleigh Buhai -10

4. Hae Ran Ryu -8

T5. Atthaya Thitikul -7

T5. Aditi Ashok -7

T5. Angel Yin -7

8. Nasa Hataoka -6

9. Cheyenne Knight -5

T10. Madelene Sagstrom -4

T10. Georgia Hall -4

T10. Grace Kim -4

T13. Ariya Jutanugarn -3

T13. Hye-Jin Choi -3

T13. Anna Nordqvist -3

T13. Sarah Kemp -3

T17. Min Lee -2

T17. Albane Valenzuela -2

T17. Celine Borge -2

T17. Morgane Metraux -2

T21. Jennifer Kupcho -1

T21. Narin An -1

T21. Sei Young Kim -1

T21. Stacy Lewis -1

T25. Mel Reid E

T25. Lizette Salas E

T25. Wei-Ling Hsu E

T25. A Lim Kim E

T25. Ryann O'Toole E

T25. Lauren Coughlin E

T31. Celine Boutier +1

T31. Lexi Thompson +1

T31. Karis Davidson +1

T31. Pajaree Anannarukarn +1

T31. Yuna Nishimura +1

T31. Alison Lee +1

T31. Ruoning Yin +1

T31. Stephanie Kyriacou +1

T39. Gemma Dryburgh +2

T39. Frida Kinhult +2

T39. Samantha Wagner +2

T42. Luna Sobron Galmes +3

T42. Sofia Garcia +3

T42. Emma Talley +3

T42. Perrine Delacour +3

T42. Peiyun Chien +3

T42. Lydia Ko +3

T42. Maria Fassi +3

T42. Maddie Szeryk +3

T42. Jenny Shin +3

T42. Mariajo Uribe +3

T52. Brittany Lincicome +4

T52. Bronte Law +4

T52. Pavarisa Yoktuan +4

T52. Megan Khang +4

T52. Lucy Li +4

T52. Bailey Tardy +4

T52. Yu Liu +4

T59. Yealimi Noh +5

T59. Azahara Munoz +5

61. Ally Ewing +6

62. Yu-Sang Hou +7

T63. Annie Park +8

T63. Lauren Stephenson +8

65. Allisen Corpuz +9

66. Pauline Roussin +10

