2023 Shoprite LPGA Classic Sunday Round tee times and pairing explored 

Dani Holmqvist, the Swedish golfer, topped the leaderboard after the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer. She played a round of 67 on Saturday to maintain the lead.

Dani Homlqvist played the first round of 64 followed by another round of 67. Speaking about her game, Holmqvist said:

"Well, I hope it turns out better than it did that time. You know, I think there are so many good and talented players in this field, and it's going to be low scores (tomorrow). Only thing I can do is try to do the best that I possibly can, and hopefully that's enough.”

Hyo Jok Kim finished in second position followed by Ashleigh Buhai while Atthaya Thitikul finished in fourth place alongside Matilda Castren, Chiara Noja, Brianna Do, Jenny Shin, and Yan Liu.

Anna Nordqvist tied up 10th place alongside Soo Bin Joo and Ayaka Furue. The defending champion Brooke M. Henderson finished up in 27th place alongside Gurleen Kaur, Lindy Duncan, Mi Hyang Lee, Haru Nomura, Alena Sharp, Peiyun Chien, Paula Reto, and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

ShopRite LPGA Classic is underway at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway and has a purse of $1.75 million.

2023 Shoprite LPGA Classic Sunday Round tee times

The last round of ShopLite LPGA Classic will start on June 11 with Haeji Kang taking the first shot of the day at 7 am ET.

The tournament leader Dani Holmqvist will start the game alongside Hyo Joo Kim at 12:50 pm ET while Ashleigh Buhai and Brianna Do will tee off at 12:40 pm ET.

Here are the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic Sunday round tee times:

Haeji Kang 7:00 AM

Aditi Ashok, Allison Emrey 7:05 AM

Marissa Steen, Lauren Stephenson 7:14 AM

Sierra Brooks, Linnea Johansson 7:23 AM

Stacy Lewis, Riley Rennel 7:32 AM

Dana Finkelstein, Samantha Wagner 7:41 AM

Manon De Roey, Bailey Tardy 7:50 AM

Jennifer Chang, Yu Liu 8:00 AM

Annie Park, Dewi Weber 8:10 AM

Alexa Pano, Kelly Tan 8:20 AM

Celine Borge, Lindsey Weaver 8:30 AM

Jeong Eun Lee, Ruixin Liu 8:40 AM

Ana Belac, Sei Young Kim 8:50 AM

Bianca Pagdanganan, Jasmine Suwannapura 9:00 AM

Wei-Ling Hsu, Angela Stanford 9:10 AM

Sung Hyun Park, Mel Reid 9:20 AM

Su-Hyun Oh, Mariah Stackhouse 9:30 AM

In-Kyung Kim, Gerina Mendoza 9:40 AM

Yuna Nishimura, Jing Yan 9:50 AM

Minami Katsu, Paula Reto 10:00 AM

Mi Hyang Lee, Haru Nomura 10:10 AM

Lindy Duncan, Brooke Henderson 10:20 AM

Gurleen Kaur, Alena Sharp 10:30 AM

Peiyun Chien, Emily Pedersen 10:40 AM

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Sarah Schmelzel 10:50 AM

Lauren Hartlage, Lee-Anne Pace 11:00 AM

Wichanee Meechai, Sophia Schubert 11:10 AM

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Linnea Strom 11:20 AM

Albane Valenzuela, Ruoning Yin 11:30 AM

Marina Alex, Georgia Hall 11:40 AM

Dottie Ardina, Jeongeun Lee 11:50 AM

Alicia Joo, Anna Nordqvist 12:00 PM

Ayaka Furue, Yan Liu 12:10 PM

Chiara Noja, Jenny Shin 12:20 PM

Matilda Castren, Atthaya Thitikul 12:30 PM

Ashleigh Buhai, Brianna Do 12:40 PM

Dani Holmqvist, Hyo Joo Kim 12:50 PM

*All time ET

