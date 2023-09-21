2023 Solheim Cup Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The stage for the 2023 Solheim Cup is all set, as Team US and Team Europe will tee it up early morning on September 22. Team Europe will look to defend their title, this time on home soil. With some of the strongest players making an appearnace on the European team, the American team have a tough task ahead of them.

The first day of the Solheim Cup will feature one of the hardest formats of the game, the foursome formats. The fourballs will be played in the afternoon, while the foursomes will tee it off in the morning.

The foursomes will tee it off with 12 minute intervals, and will start at 8:10am local time, 2:10am ET. The fourball matches will start at 1:40pm local time, 7:40am ET.

Schedule for Day 1 (all times ET)

Foursome matches

2:10am- Tee off 1 - Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang vs. Linn Grant and Maja Stark

2:22am- Tee off 2- Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee vs. Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall

2:34am- Tee off 3 - Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz vs. Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist

2:46am- Tee off 4 - Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight vs. Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen

Fourball matches

7:40am ET- Tee off 1

7:55am- Tee off 2

8:10am- Tee off 3

8:25am- Tee off 4

Both team captains confident with pairs for opening matches for 2023 Solheim Cup

Team USA has gone with the strategy of pairing one rookie with one verteran for the opening matches, against a rather strong European team lineup. Captain Stacy Lewis wants to get off to a good start, and has put forward her four best pairs.

"So it was more about who matched up together versus even — I didn’t even look at who was sitting, to be honest. I wasn’t even worried about who was sitting. It was more just what are my best four options," Lewis said via Golf Digest.

European team captain Suzann Peterson feels that she has known her line up for the Solheim Cup for a few weeks now.

“For my sake, I feel like I’ve had these four pairings down on paper for quite a few months now,” added European captain Suzann Pettersen. “It was more like in what order do you play ’em."

Both teams are prepared to tee it off tomorrow at the Finca Cortesin course in Andalucia, Spain.