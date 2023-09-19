How to watch 2023 Solheim Cup: TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

As the Solheim Cup approaches, all eyes in the golf world are on Finca Cortesín Golf & Spa. Starting on Friday, the women's teams from the United States and Europe will be there competing for the ultimate golfing glory.

Fans will be able to follow the Solheim Cup in a variety of ways, as organizers have made every effort to ensure that no one misses a shot.

Below is a complete list of ways and times to watch the event (all times are Eastern Time):

TV (United States):

Golf Channel

Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Opening Ceremonies)

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Opening Ceremonies) Friday: 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Foursomes – Morning Session; Fourball – Afternoon Session)

2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Foursomes – Morning Session; Fourball – Afternoon Session) Saturday: 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Foursomes – Morning Session; Fourball – Afternoon Session)

2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Foursomes – Morning Session; Fourball – Afternoon Session) Sunday: 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Singles Matches)

Streaming (United States):

Peacock

TV (Other countries)

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Australia: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Canada / Czech Republic / Hungary / Romania / France / Thailand: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Belgium / Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport China: iQiyi

iQiyi Germany / Austria / Switzerland: XYZ Sports

XYZ Sports Hong Kong: Now TV

Now TV India / Latin America / Middle East: GOLFTV

GOLFTV Japan: WOWOW TV

WOWOW TV Korea: JTBC GOLF

JTBC GOLF Malaysia: Astro Content

Astro Content New Zealand: SKY TV

SKY TV Portugal: SPORT TV

SPORT TV Scandinavia: TV3 SPORT

TV3 SPORT Singapore: StarHub Go

StarHub Go South Africa: Super Sport

Super Sport Spain: MOVISTAR+

MOVISTAR+ Taiwan: Sportcast

Sportcast Vietnam: VTVcab

VTVcab (Ex) Yugoslavia: Sportklub

Steaming (Other countries):

fuboTV

DIRECTV STREAM

Sling TV

YouTube TV

NOW TV (UK)

NBC Sports App

NBCSports.com

golfchannel.com

Radio

There is no information available on where to listen to the Solheim Cup in English. Radio Marca will broadcast the event in Spanish.

The road to the 2023 Solheim Cup

The two teams that will compete for the 2023 Solheim Cup have followed very similar paths. For both, the journey began in 2021 with the appointment of their respective captains: Stacy Lewis (USA) and Suzann Pettersen (Europe).

Both captains then selected three vice captains. Lewis chose Morgan Pressel, Natalie Gulbis, and Angela Stanford, while Pettersen chose Laura Davies, Anna Nordqvist, and Caroline Martens.

Each captain of the Solheim Cup sets up a ranking system. For the American team, seven players qualified directly by points accumulated in an internal ranking, two by their world ranking spot, and the other three were chosen by the captain.

The direct qualifiers were Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, and Andrea Lee.

The qualifiers based on Rolex Rankings were Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang, and the captain's picks were Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight, and Angel Yin.

For the European team, the system put in place resulted in two players qualifying by Ladies European Tour (LET) points, six by Rolex Rankings, and four by captain's pick.

The two LET qualifiers were Celine Boutier and Maja Stark. Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda, and Anna Nordqvist qualified for the world rankings.

The four captain's picks were Madelene Sagstrom, Gemma Dryburgh, Emily Kristine Pedersen, and Caroline Hedwall. Nordqvist will be acting as playing vice captain at Finca Cortesin Golf & Spa, thanks to her qualifying on her own right to be part of the team.