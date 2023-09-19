How to watch 2023 Solheim Cup: TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

As the Solheim Cup approaches, all eyes in the golf world are on Finca Cortesín Golf & Spa. Starting on Friday, the women's teams from the United States and Europe will be there competing for the ultimate golfing glory.
Fans will be able to follow the Solheim Cup in a variety of ways, as organizers have made every effort to ensure that no one misses a shot.
Below is a complete list of ways and times to watch the event (all times are Eastern Time):
TV (United States):
Golf Channel
- Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Opening Ceremonies)
- Friday: 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Foursomes – Morning Session; Fourball – Afternoon Session)
- Saturday: 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Foursomes – Morning Session; Fourball – Afternoon Session)
- Sunday: 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Singles Matches)
Streaming (United States):
Peacock
- Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Opening Ceremonies)
- Friday: 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Foursomes – Morning Session; Fourball – Afternoon Session)
- Saturday: 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Foursomes – Morning Session; Fourball – Afternoon Session)
- Sunday: 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Singles Matches)
TV (Other countries)
- United Kingdom: Sky Sports
- Australia: Fox Sports
- Canada / Czech Republic / Hungary / Romania / France / Thailand: Golf Channel
- Belgium / Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- China: iQiyi
- Germany / Austria / Switzerland: XYZ Sports
- Hong Kong: Now TV
- India / Latin America / Middle East: GOLFTV
- Japan: WOWOW TV
- Korea: JTBC GOLF
- Malaysia: Astro Content
- New Zealand: SKY TV
- Portugal: SPORT TV
- Scandinavia: TV3 SPORT
- Singapore: StarHub Go
- South Africa: Super Sport
- Spain: MOVISTAR+
- Taiwan: Sportcast
- Vietnam: VTVcab
- (Ex) Yugoslavia: Sportklub
Steaming (Other countries):
- fuboTV
- DIRECTV STREAM
- Sling TV
- YouTube TV
- NOW TV (UK)
- NBC Sports App
- NBCSports.com
- golfchannel.com
Radio
There is no information available on where to listen to the Solheim Cup in English. Radio Marca will broadcast the event in Spanish.
The road to the 2023 Solheim Cup
The two teams that will compete for the 2023 Solheim Cup have followed very similar paths. For both, the journey began in 2021 with the appointment of their respective captains: Stacy Lewis (USA) and Suzann Pettersen (Europe).
Both captains then selected three vice captains. Lewis chose Morgan Pressel, Natalie Gulbis, and Angela Stanford, while Pettersen chose Laura Davies, Anna Nordqvist, and Caroline Martens.
Each captain of the Solheim Cup sets up a ranking system. For the American team, seven players qualified directly by points accumulated in an internal ranking, two by their world ranking spot, and the other three were chosen by the captain.
The direct qualifiers were Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, and Andrea Lee.
The qualifiers based on Rolex Rankings were Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang, and the captain's picks were Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight, and Angel Yin.
For the European team, the system put in place resulted in two players qualifying by Ladies European Tour (LET) points, six by Rolex Rankings, and four by captain's pick.
The two LET qualifiers were Celine Boutier and Maja Stark. Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda, and Anna Nordqvist qualified for the world rankings.
The four captain's picks were Madelene Sagstrom, Gemma Dryburgh, Emily Kristine Pedersen, and Caroline Hedwall. Nordqvist will be acting as playing vice captain at Finca Cortesin Golf & Spa, thanks to her qualifying on her own right to be part of the team.