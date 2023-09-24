2023 Solheim Cup Sunday Singles pairings and tee times explored

After the American team dominated the field of the 2023 Solheim Cup on the first day, Europe flipped the script on Saturday after matching their score and settling for a tie of 8-8.

The US team made history on Friday by winning all four matches of the morning session. However, the European team bounced back in the afternoon and added three points to their score.

On Saturday, Europe added 3-1 in the four-ball session and 2-2 in the foursome. Both teams will enter the final round of the tournament with a score of 8-8 for the fifth time since 2002.

Sunday will be the decisive day when all the 12 players of both teams will compete in a head-to-head match.

The finale of the tournament will start on Sunday at 10:10 a.m. BST, with European team member Linn Grant competing against Megan Khang. The second pairing of the day will include Leona Maguire to compete against Rose Zhang followed by a match between Charley Hull and Danielle Kang.

Anna Nordqvist will take on Jennifer Kupcho and Georgia Hall will face Andrea Lee.

Here are Solheim Cup's Sunday pairings and tee times (All-time in BST):

10.10 am: Linn Grant vs Megan Khang

10.22 am: Leona Maguire vs. Rose Zhang

10.34 am: Charley Hull vs. Danielle Kang

10.46 am: Anna Nordqvist vs Jennifer Kupcho

10.58 am: Georgia Hall vs. Andrea Lee

11.10 am: Gemma Dryburgh vs. Cheyenne Knight

11.22 am: Celine Boutier vs Angel Yin

11.34 am: Caroline Hedwall vs. Ally Ewing

11.46 am: Madelene Sagstrom vs Lilia Vu

11.58 am: Maja Stark vs Allisen Corpuz

12.10 pm: Carlota Ciganda vs. Nelly Korda

12.22 pm: Emily Pedersen vs. Lexi Thompson

2023 Solheim Cup players stats

In the 2023 Solheim Cup, both teams delivered outstanding performances. Allisen Corpuz played three matches for the American team, winning two of them. Additionally, Megan Khang gave her squad two points. This year, Lilia Vu struggled with her game as she dropped all three of her games.

Carlota Ciganda has been in outstanding form for Europe. All three competitions were won by her. While Leona Maguire won two matches, Linn Grant triumphed in three. This year, Anna Nordqvist delivered a lacklustre performance, losing all three of her matches.

Here are the players' stats at the 2023 Solheim Cup:

USA team

Allisen Corpuz

Played 3, Won 2, Lost 0, Halved 1

Ally Ewing

Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2, Halved 0

Danielle Kang

Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2, Halved 0

Megan Khang

Played 3, Won 2, Lost 0, Halved 1

Cheyenne Knight

Played 2, Won 2, Lost 0, Halved 0

Nelly Korda

Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Halved 0

Jennifer Kupcho

Played 2, Won 0, Lost 1, Halved 1

Andrea Lee

Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2, Halved 0

Lexi Thompson

Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Halved 0

Lilia Vu

Played 3, Won 0, Lost 3, Halved 0

Angel Yin

Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Halved 0

Rose Zhang

Played 2, Won 0, Lost 1, Halved 1

European team

Celine Boutier

Played 2, Won 0, Lost 2, Halved 0

Carlota Ciganda

Played 3, Won 3, Lost 0, Halved 0

Gemma Dryburgh

Played 1, Won 0, Lost 0, Halved 1

Linn Grant

Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1, Halved 0

Georgia Hall

Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2, Halved 0

Charley Hull

Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Halved 0

Caroline Hedwall

Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Halved 0

Leona Maguire

Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2, Halved 0

Anna Nordqvist

Played 3, Won 0, Lost 3, Halved 0

Emily Pedersen

Played 4, Won 2, Lost 1, Halved 1

Madelene Sagstrom

Played 2, Won 1, Lost 0, Halved 1

Maja Stark

Played 3, Won 1, Lost 1, Halved 1