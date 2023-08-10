2023 St. Jude FedEx Championship weather forecast: Will it be a rainy weekend at TPC Southwind?

A severe storm hit Memphis, Tennessee, home of the St. Jude FedEx Championship, on Wednesday. Fortunately, the weather event only left some water on the course and moisture in the air, but play will be on schedule.

The high humidity conditions, so conducive to the biggest drivers in golf, will remain throughout the St. Jude FedEx Championship. At least, that's what the weather services are predicting.

NWS Memphis @NWSMemphis #arwx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/vfvfxKkaB9 3:35PM Radar Update: Thunderstorms continue to track through the MO Bootheel, NE AR, and western TN. Most severe systems for this round have tracked into middle TN. More severe weather is expected to track later tonight. Keep an eye on radar the rest of the day. #mowx

According to specialized sites such as AccuWeather and The Weather Channel, this Thursday is expected to dawn in Memphis with a 65% chance of precipitation. Thunderstorms are also quite likely.

There will be moderate winds, up to 10 mph, but gusts in excess of 18 mph are expected. In the afternoon, the chance of showers will drop a bit but will remain on the order of 25%. Temperatures will be high throughout the day (86°F).

An increase in temperatures is forecast for Friday with afternoon highs of 91.4°F. Weather conditions are also forecast to deteriorate, with a 55%+ chance of showers in the afternoon.

There will be moderate winds with sustained speeds of 8 mph, with gusts over 10 mph. 3.8 mm per square meter of rainfall is forecast.

Competitors and fans at the St. Jude FedEx Championship can expect even more heat for Saturday, with afternoon highs of 95°F. Actual perceived temperatures will be 105.8°F.

MemphisWeather.net @memphisweather1 2pm Round 2 of today's storms are currently staying north of the metro and are moving to the NE. These should stay mostly north of us, but a storm or two could affect the northern parts of the metro. Note that none of the storms north of us are severe currently! /LN pic.twitter.com/zwhmUJWebv

However, the rain will begin to let up, with only a 16% chance of precipitation. Relative humidity, however, will remain high (58%) while there will be abundant cloudiness.

For the fourth and decisive round of the St. Jude FedEx Championship, the weather forecast is again favorable for abundant precipitation. A 65% chance of showers is forecast for the afternoon, with a relative humidity of 68% and 58% cloudiness.

Winds will remain moderate, while temperatures will remain above 90°F in the afternoon.

Who does the weather favor at the St. Jude FedEx Championship?

The weather conditions forecast for the St. Jude Championship favor the players with the longest drives. Among the names in the field are top favorites Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

But other players will also be favored if the weather forecasts hold true. Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler are names to keep in mind.