2023 Tour Championship leader Viktor Hovland's Sunday tee times and pairing explored

Viktor Hovland continued his impressive run at the Tour Championship as he carded a 4-under 66 on Saturday, August 26. He is now 20-under after 54 holes at East Lake and has a massive six-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele.

Hovland had entered the East Lake as second in the FedEx Cup standings after a win at the BMW Championship last Sunday. Under the stroke-adjusted format, he started this week's event with an 8-stroke advantage. However, even without that lead, he would still have dominated the leaderboard at 12-under.

The 25-year-old Norwegian is now aiming for another strong round to join the ranks of prominent names on the year-end event's winners' list.

He said:

"The list of names that's been on that trophy is pretty special. Obviously it's maybe not a marathon, but it feels more like a sprint. Obviously it's a marathon getting into this week."

"But it's hard to win the FedExCup if you haven't played well the last few weeks. It's just a great list of names that's won the tournament, and we would -- it would be awesome to have my name on there."

Hovland is paired with Schauffele for the final round of the Tour Championship. The pair will tee off on Sunday, August 27 at 1:40 pm ET. Schauffele moved three spots up after carding a 2-under 68 on the third day. He made five birdies but also made three bogeys in his third round.

Collin Morikawa, who was having a great run at East Lake so far, slipped two spots after shooting 3-over 73 on Saturday. He is tied with Keegan Bradley, who carded an even par-70 in the third round. The duo will tee off from the first hole at 1:29 pm ET.

Scottie Scheffler dropped two spots further after posting a 3-over 73 on the third day of the Tour Championship. He sank four bogeys and could make just one birdie on Saturday, which came on the last hole.

Scheffler is tied with Jon Rahm and Wyndham Clark for fifth. While Clark carded a 2-under 68 in the third round, Rahm shot 1-over 71. Both will tee off their final round at 1:18 pm ET on Sunday.

Scheffler will tee off at 1:07 pm ET with Patrick Cantlay, who shot back-to-back 68s to end the day at T8.

Complete tee time details for the final round of the 2023 Tour Championship

Here are the complete tee time details for the 2023 Tour Championship, round 4

10:56 am: Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

11:07 am: Jordan Spieth, Jason Day

11:18 am: Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im

11:29 am: Tony Finau, Tom Kim

11:40 am: Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor

11:56 am: Corey Conners, Russell Henley

12:07 pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Brian Harman

12:18 pm: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns

12:29 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

12:40 pm: Sepp Straka, Max Homa

12:56 pm: Adam Schenk, Rory McIlroy

1:07 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

1:18 pm: Wyndham Clark, Jon Rahm

1:29 pm: Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa

1:40 pm: Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele