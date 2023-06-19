2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark jumps to world number 13 in the OWGR

Wyndham Clark climbed to World No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) following his victory on Sunday at the 2023 U.S. Open. After the 2022 US Open, Clark was ranked 241st in the world, but has since made an incredible climb up the rankings.

Entering his third major of the 2023 season, Wyndham Clark was ranked 32nd in the OWGR. His win in Los Angeles put him 0.0146 average points behind Brooks Koepka (12th) and 0.2773 average points out of the Top 10.

OWGR @OWGRltd



The full ranking can be found here -

owgr.com/ranking



#OWGR

#OfficialWorldGolfRanking Week 24, June 12th – June 18th, 2023, Top 20 Ranking.The full ranking can be found here - Week 24, June 12th – June 18th, 2023, Top 20 Ranking.The full ranking can be found here -owgr.com/ranking#OWGR#OfficialWorldGolfRanking https://t.co/Rnz5e0UFU4

Wyndham Clark entered the Top 100 (90th) in March, after the Valspar Championship. Eight weeks later, he was already in the Top 50 (31st) after winning the Wells Fargo Championship.

In the six weeks leading up to the U.S. Open, Wyndham Clark slipped back a couple of places due to his performances at the PGA Championship and The Memorial Tournament. But he resumed his rise with this big jump into the Top 15.

Shifts in OWGR after Wyndham Clark's victory

Wyndham Clark's new position was the most interesting thing about this Monday's OWGR update. The rest of the top positions remained largely unchanged.

Number one in the world, according to OWGR, is Scottie Scheffler. He is likely to remain at the summit for some time, given his more than 1.5 average points lead over number two, Spaniard Jon Rahm.

Scheffler took third place at the 2023 US Open, earning 40 points, while Rahm finished T10, which gave him 12.5 points.

Rory McIlroy, who finished second in Los Angeles, held on to the number three spot in the rankings. Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland, in that order, complete the top five.

Positions six through 10 are occupied, in order, by Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith (improving from 9th), Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa (down from 7th) and Jordan Spieth.

Will Zalatoris maintained 11th place despite not playing since March. Brooks Koepka, with only five scoring events played in the PGA Tour season, improved to 12th.

Behind Wyndham Clark are Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood, to complete the Top 20.

In addition to Clark, other players who made interesting jumps in the OWGR are Harris English and Rickie Fowler. English (T8 at the US Open) improved eight places (from 42nd to 34th), while Fowler (T5 at the US Open) advanced 10 places (from 45th to 35th).

Poll : 0 votes