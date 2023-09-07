2023 US Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship welcomes diverse field of 132 Golfers, age range spanning from 25 to 70 years

The 2023 US Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship is set to commence on September 9 at the Stonewall, North Course, Elverson, Pennsylvania. The 132-player field will feature a diverse age group spanning from 25 to 70 years.

As of September 7, 2023, Annette Gaiotti (70 years and 4 months) is the oldest player, and Jessica Mangrobang (25 years and 30 days) is the youngest player on the field of one of the thirteen USGA national championship events.

Here are the oldest players set to tee off at the event (over 60 years of age):

Annette Gaiotti (70, born 4/10/1953)

Carol Davies (68, born 9/29/1954)

Danielle Lee (64, born 2/23/1959)

Maggie Leef (63, born 8/8/1960)

Martha Leach (61, born 12/21/1961)

Here are the youngest players set to tee off at the event:

Jessica Mangrobang (25, born 6/8/1998)

Mollie Wallis (25, born 6/2/1998)

Catherine McEvoy (25, born 4/27/1998)

Sabrina Coffman (25, born 3/22/1998)

Courtney Dow (25, born 3/18/1998)

There are 47 golfers between the ages of 25 and 29, 47 golfers between the ages of 30 and 39, 16 golfers between the ages of 40 and 49, 16 golfers between the ages of 50 and 59, and 6 golfers between the ages of 60 and 70. The average age of the 2023 US Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship field is 36.1.

Who is in the field for the 2023 US Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship?

The field has players from 31 states in the US. Twelve players will be from California, eleven from Pennsylvania and North Carolina, and nine from Texas.

While there is just one player from nine states, namely, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kansas, Nevada, New Jersey, Vermont, and Washington.

There are players from 12 different countries in the 2023 US Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship. The names and numbers of players are as follows:

United States (113)

Canada (5)

Australia (3)

Mexico (3)

Belgium (1)

Czech Republic (1)

France (1)

Germany (1)

India (1)

Northern Ireland (1)

Republic of Ireland (1)

Vietnam (1)

Following are the notable players and their categories:

Previous USGA Champions

Blakesly Brock

Kelsey Chugg

Lauren Greenlief

Kathy Hartwiger

Sarah LeBrun Ingram

Shannon Johnson

Ina Kim-Schaad

Judith Kyrinis

Martha Leach

Julia Potter-Bobb

Meghan Stasi

Shelly Stouffer

Lara Tennant

USGA Runners-up

Kelsey Chugg

Aliea Clark

Sarah LeBrun Ingram

Shannon Johnson

Martha Leach

Ina Kim-Schaad

Judith Kyrinis

Julia Potter-Bobb

Sue Wooster

Curtis Cup Team Members

Sarah LeBrun Ingram

Brenda Corrie Kuehn

Meghan Stasi

Most U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Appearances

Martha Leach - 34

Tara Joy-Connelly - 18

Brenda Corrie Kuehn - 17

Meghan Stasi - 17

Kathy Hartwiger - 16

Maggie Leef - 14

Annette Gaiotti - 13

What will the winner of the 2023 US Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship receive?

The winner will receive a gold medal and will hold the Mildred Prunaret Trophy for a period of one year. She will also get an invite to the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, but only if she has amateur status.

The Champion will be eligible for the next ten U.S. Women's Mid-Amateurs, i.e., until 2032, and will also get invites for the next two U.S. Women's Amateurs, i.e., 2024 and 2025.