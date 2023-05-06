2023 Wells Fargo Championship Day 2 leaderboard explored

Day 2 of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship concluded on Friday, May 5, with a three-way lead. Tyrrell Hatton, Wyndham Clark and Nate Lashley shared T1 at 8 under. The golfers took the lead over six players in T-4 sitting a shot below, including Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott.

Tommy Fleetwood, who took the early lead in the competition on Thursday, fell to T10. The Englishman sat alongside Michael Kim and Lee Kyoung-hoon at the end of Day 2. PGA Tour stars like Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler had another forgettable outing as they finished below the top-25. While Fowler finished T29 on Friday, McIlroy just made the cut at T55.

With the Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard changing marginally at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, it’s safe to say that the usual stars may not be in contention for the $3.6 million prize this weekend. With rain forecasted for Saturday, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top ahead of Sunday’s final round.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Day 2 leaderboard

Here are the top golfers that made the 36-hole cut on the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship after Day 2:

T1: T. Hatton -8

T1: W. Clark -8

T1: N. Lashley -8

T4: S.J. Im -7

T4: A. Svensson -7

T4: X. Schauffele -7

T4: J. J. Spaun -7

T4: J. Thomas -7

T4: A. Scott -7

T10: K.H. Lee -6

T10: T. Fleetwood -6

T10: M. Kim -6

T13: K. Streelman -5

T13: B. Hossler -5

T13: M. Homa -5

T13: H. English -5

T13: T. Moore -5

T13: S. Cink -5

T13: D. Wu -5

T20: D. McCarthy -4

T20: P. Cantlay -4

T20: W. Simpson -4

T20: G. Woodland -4

T20: A. Smalley -4

T20: C. Kirk -4

T20: M. NeSmith -4

T20: R. Palmer -4

T20: D. Lingmerth -4

T29: H. Buckley -3

T29: M. Fitzpatrick -3

T29: C. Conners -3

T29: S. Power -3

T29: B. Todd -3

T29: R. Fowler -3

T29: K. Bradley -3

T29: T. Mullinax -3

T29: M. Kuchar -3

T38: S. Jäger -2

T38: K. Mitchell -2

T38: T. Finau -2

T38: F. Molinari -2

T38: Z. Blair -2

T38: J. Walker -2

T38: A. Eckroat -2

T38: H. Endycott -2

T38: D. Ghim -2

T38: S. Stevens -2

T38: T. Kim -2

T38: V. Hovland -2

T38: C. Ramey -2

T38: S.W. Kim -2

T38: E. Grillo -2

T38: M.J. Daffue -2

T38: T. Crowe -2

T55: R. Armour -1

T55: M. Hubbard -1

T55: S. Theegala -1

T55: R. McIlroy -1

T55: C. Davis -1

T55: N. Hardy -1

T55: J. Bramlett -1

T55: A. Tosti -1

T55: K. Hickok -1

T55: J. Suh -1

T55: C. Tarren -1

T55: C. Young -1

T55: H. Norlander -1

T55: A. Bhatia -1

More details on the Wells Fargo Championship, including Saturday tee times, will be updated soon.

