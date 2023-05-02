2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds and best bets explored

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 4. The PGA Tour’s next designated event will take place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event’s 156-player field will feature the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay, among others.
The Wells Fargo Championship will have 33 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders.
Despite World No.1 Jon Rahm and No.2 Scottie Scheffler missing out on the event, the field is stacked with star names. World No.3 McIlroy, who will be the top-ranked player in the event, is the favorite to win the trophy. Having won this event three times in his career, the Irishman will look to secure another win at the $20 million prize event.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds
Rory McIlroy, who has been on a break since his premature exit from the 2023 Masters, will be back this weekend. The PGA Tour star comes into the event with 15-2 odds. The Irishman is the clear favorite to win the event.
In-form Tony Finau, who comes off the back of the Mexico Open win, is another golfer to watch at Quail Hollow. The golfer holds 17-1 odds.
Patrick Cantlay, who has been in the headlines since the Masters for ’slow play', is another big bet at the Wells Fargo Championship. The 31-year-old American golfer comes into the event with 14-1 odds. He is closely followed by Xander Schauffele with 16-1 odds.
Jordan Spieth (19-1), Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa (21-1) are some other big names to watch this week.
Here are the top odds for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship (as per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Tony Finau +1700
- Jordan Spieth +1900
- Justin Thomas +2100
- Cameron Young +2100
- Viktor Hovland +2100
- Collin Morikawa +2100
- Sungjae Im +2300
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +2300
- Max Homa +2400
- Jason Day +2800
- Sam Burns +3100
- Rickie Fowler +4100
- Shane Lowry +4800
- Tyrrell Hatton +4800
- Tom Kim +4800
- Sahith Theegala +5000
- Corey Conners +5000
- Tommy Fleetwood +5500
- Matt Kuchar +7000
- Keegan Bradley +7000
- Keith Mitchell +7000
- Si Woo Kim +7500
- Wyndham Clark +7500
- Taylor Moore +8500
- Gary Woodland +9000
- Brian Harman +9000
- Cameron Davis +9000
- Chris Kirk +10000
- Adam Scott +10000
- Davis Riley +11000
- Emiliano Grillo +12000
- Patrick Rodgers +12000
- Webb Simpson +13000
- Taylor Montgomery +13000
- Joel Dahmen +13000
- J.T. Poston +13000
- Kurt Kitayama +13000
- Seamus Power +15000
- Stephan Jaeger +15000
- Harris English +16000
- Adam Hadwin +17000
- Alex Noren +17000
- Matt Wallace +17000
- Justin Suh +18000
- Akshay Bhatia +18000
- J.J. Spaun +18000
- K.H. Lee +18000
- Denny McCarthy +18000
- Hayden Buckley +18000
- Ben Griffin +21000
- Brendon Todd +21000
- Cameron Champ +21000
- S.H. Kim +21000
- Nick Hardy +21000
More details on the Wells Fargo Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.