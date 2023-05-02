2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds and best bets explored

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 4. The PGA Tour’s next designated event will take place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event’s 156-player field will feature the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay, among others.

The Wells Fargo Championship will have 33 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders.

Despite World No.1 Jon Rahm and No.2 Scottie Scheffler missing out on the event, the field is stacked with star names. World No.3 McIlroy, who will be the top-ranked player in the event, is the favorite to win the trophy. Having won this event three times in his career, the Irishman will look to secure another win at the $20 million prize event.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds

Rory McIlroy, who has been on a break since his premature exit from the 2023 Masters, will be back this weekend. The PGA Tour star comes into the event with 15-2 odds. The Irishman is the clear favorite to win the event.

In-form Tony Finau, who comes off the back of the Mexico Open win, is another golfer to watch at Quail Hollow. The golfer holds 17-1 odds.

Patrick Cantlay, who has been in the headlines since the Masters for ’slow play', is another big bet at the Wells Fargo Championship. The 31-year-old American golfer comes into the event with 14-1 odds. He is closely followed by Xander Schauffele with 16-1 odds.

Jordan Spieth (19-1), Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa (21-1) are some other big names to watch this week.

Here are the top odds for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship (as per SportsLine):

Rory McIlroy +750

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Tony Finau +1700

Jordan Spieth +1900

Justin Thomas +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2300

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2300

Max Homa +2400

Jason Day +2800

Sam Burns +3100

Rickie Fowler +4100

Shane Lowry +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +4800

Tom Kim +4800

Sahith Theegala +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Matt Kuchar +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Si Woo Kim +7500

Wyndham Clark +7500

Taylor Moore +8500

Gary Woodland +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Cameron Davis +9000

Chris Kirk +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Davis Riley +11000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Webb Simpson +13000

Taylor Montgomery +13000

Joel Dahmen +13000

J.T. Poston +13000

Kurt Kitayama +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Harris English +16000

Adam Hadwin +17000

Alex Noren +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Justin Suh +18000

Akshay Bhatia +18000

J.J. Spaun +18000

K.H. Lee +18000

Denny McCarthy +18000

Hayden Buckley +18000

Ben Griffin +21000

Brendon Todd +21000

Cameron Champ +21000

S.H. Kim +21000

Nick Hardy +21000

More details on the Wells Fargo Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.

