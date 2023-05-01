Who won the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Final leaderboard explored

Tony Finau won his sixth PGA Tour title by winning the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He closed off excellent competition with a 24-under 260, three strokes ahead of last season's champion and number one in the world rankings, Jon Rahm.

Finau showed great stability throughout the tournament, carding a 6-under 65 in the first round, a 7-under 64 in the second, a 6-under 65 in the third and a 5-under 66 in the fourth and final round, to stay in the leading position throughout the entire event.

He made seven birdies in the first round, although he could not avoid a bogey on the 10th hole. The second day was practically a copy of the previous one, with eight birdies and a bogey, this one on hole 8. Later that day, he found himself occupying first place in the tournament, a position he did not abandon.

In the third round, he repeated with seven birdies and a bogey, this time on the 18th hole. The closing day saw him achieve five birdies without committing any bogey to secure a new victory on the PGA Tour, something he had not achieved since the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022.

Jon Rahm occupied second place at the Mexico Open with a 21-under 263. The Spaniard had a below-expectations start, carding only -4 and -3 in the first two rounds. He climbed positions on the third day by achieving an excellent -10, but could not keep pace and repeated a -4 on the closing day.

Brandon Wu took third place with a solid 19-under 265. He also maintained a stable performance, but as he was unable to achieve better scores on days three and four (-4 and -3), he was unable to reach better positions.

The biggest surprise at the Mexico Open came from Akshay Bathia, ranked 283rd in the world, who placed fourth with an outstanding 18-under 266. Bathia stole the show by scoring excellent -6 and -8 in rounds two and three, but was unable to stabilize on the last day and could only score -1, after recovering from three bogeys.

What is the prize for Mexico Open's winner?

Tony Finau holding his trophy of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta (Image via Getty).

The Mexico Open reserves excellent prizes for Tony Finau as the winner. The prize money is established at 1.38 million dollars, while he will receive 500 points for the FedEx Cup rankings.

He will also receive invitations to other high-level tournaments, such as the Players Championship, the Masters Tournament and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He should also improve some places in the world rankings.

The Mexico Open was the second victory of the current PGA Tour ’s season for Finau. He also has three Top 10 and 9 Top 25, with only one missed cut in 12 events played. Undoubtedly, it is being a great campaign for the American.

Here are the top players on the leaderboard for the Mexico Opne

Tony Finau (1)

Jon Rahm (2)

Brandon Wu (3)

Akshay Bhatia (4)

Emiliano Grillo (T5)

Eric Cole (T5)

Austin Smotherman (T5)

Cameron Champ (T8)

Ben Taylor (T8)

Patrick Rodgers (T10)

Alejandro Tosti (T10)

Harry Hall (T10)

Beau Hossler (T10)

Joseph Bramlett (T10)

Dylan Wu (T15)

Jimmy Walker (T15)

Carson Young (T15)

Greyson Sigg (T18)

Mark Hubbard (T18)

Adam Long (T18)

Stephan Jaeger (T18)

Vincent Norrman (T18)

Kevin Roy (T18)

Francesco Molinari (T24)

S.H. Kim (T24)

Wyndham Clark (T24)

Kevin Chappell (T24)

Andrew Putnam (T24)

Will Gordon (T24)

Trevor Werbylo (T30)

Taylor Pendrith (T30)

Michael Kim (T30)

