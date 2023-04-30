Who is Akshay Bhatia’s girlfriend? All you need to know about Presleigh Schult

Akshay Bhatia’s girlfriend is Presleigh Schult, a businesswoman and influencer who holds more than 23,700 followers on Instagram and has more than 1.8 million likes on TikTok. On both social media platforms, she shares photos and videos of her personal and professional life.

Schult was born in California, where she still currently resides. As for her date of birth and age, it is unclear, although it is safe to say that she is approximately the same age as her boyfriend Bhatia.

Other details such as her education, parents, and other family members have also not been made public. All indications are that, despite her recognition on social media, Schult is quite private about her personal life.

Schult and Bhatia first met in 2019, when he was 17 years old. It all happened when he DMed her on Instagram and she replied. Soon after, they started dating and quickly fell in love.

Since then, they have been close and supportive of each other's careers. Schult often accompanies Bhatia to his golf tournaments and celebrates his wins. Bhatia, in turn, dedicates romantic messages to Schult and gives her flowers.

The couple have not announced any official engagement, but some press media have speculated that they could take the step soon. What is certain is that Schult and Bhatia are one of the most popular and beloved couples in the world of golf and social networks.

Akshay Bhatia: A future world golf star

Akshay Bhatia is one of the most promising young talents on the US circuit. He turned professional just in 2019 and that same year began playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Akshay Bhatia at the Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Two (Image via Getty).

On that circuit, he achieved one victory, at the 2022 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Three Top 10 finishes and 13 cuts made out of 32 tournaments played complete his stats on the Korn Ferry Tour.

He also made his PGA Tour debut in 2019, when he attended the Valspar Championship. He missed the cut there. Since then, he has achieved a runner-up finish as his best result (achieved at the Puerto Rico Open last March). He also has two Top 10 finishes and 10 cuts made out of 27 tournaments played. He is currently ranked 283rd in the world.

As part of the United States team, he won the 2019 Walker Cup. He was teammates with Nathaniel Crosby, John Augenstein, Steven Fisk, Stewart Hagestad, Cole Hammer, Andy Ogletree, John Pak, Isaiah Salinda, Alex Smalley, and Brandon Wu.

In that tournament, Bhatia was the youngest participant of all, at only 17 years old. Nevertheless, his performance was excellent, winning his particular match against Britain's James Sugrue on the second day to contribute to his team's final victory.

Akshay Bhatia is currently playing in the Mexico Open, where he is having an outstanding performance. After three rounds, he is in second place, tied with world number one Jon Rahm and only two strokes behind leader Tony Finau.

Poll : 0 votes